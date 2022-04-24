The ‘Hobby Lobby’ memo must’ve gone out over at The Dispatch. It’s crazy to see so-called conservatives wagging their fingers at Republicans, especially using Hobby Lobby and Masterpiece Cakeshop to try and make a point. Selective amnesia must ALSO be a thing over at The Dispatch … just sayin’.

No one is saying the only option is to fight fire with fire. They’re just tired of time and time again being told to be the adult in the room while the Left lines up and kicks them in the nads over and over again. This idea that we must be ‘better’ than those other people has lost us many an election.

Really, Jonah.

Trying to imagine it?

But you don’t have to.

Awww yes, good times.

The Dispatch crew thinks the only way they can prove they’re the conservativeiest conservatives of all is to crap on their fellow conservatives in hopes to impress the very people who hate them most of all. It’s weird, right?

BUT MUH HOBBY LOBBY.

Slappy.

Now THERE’S a nickname we don’t hear enough these days.

True story.

Ooooh, that’s right. They moved the All Star Game to Denver, CO, a super white city with even stricter voting rules.

But you know, DeSantis is the bad guy here or something.

Gotta keep milking the Left for those sweet anti-Right clicks, taps, and subscriptions ya’ know.

