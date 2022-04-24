The ‘Hobby Lobby’ memo must’ve gone out over at The Dispatch. It’s crazy to see so-called conservatives wagging their fingers at Republicans, especially using Hobby Lobby and Masterpiece Cakeshop to try and make a point. Selective amnesia must ALSO be a thing over at The Dispatch … just sayin’.

Hobby Lobby won at SCOTUS. Masterpiece Cakeshop won at SCOTUS (7-2). Speech codes have been struck down from coast to coast. When parts of the left tried to suppress liberty, they lost. So it's just false to say the only option is to "fight fire with fire." — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 23, 2022

No one is saying the only option is to fight fire with fire. They’re just tired of time and time again being told to be the adult in the room while the Left lines up and kicks them in the nads over and over again. This idea that we must be ‘better’ than those other people has lost us many an election.

I’m just trying to imagine what folks on the right would say if a liberal politician said they might back off Hobby Lobby if they changed their politics. https://t.co/0FzbcvmInh — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 23, 2022

Really, Jonah.

Trying to imagine it?

But you don’t have to.

We don't have to imagine it. pic.twitter.com/qObYj9lahX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2022

Awww yes, good times.

The Dispatch crew has completely lost the plot on this. It's amazing how a few guys so well versed in American History think it just somehow all get started last month and the governor of Florida. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2022

The Dispatch crew thinks the only way they can prove they’re the conservativeiest conservatives of all is to crap on their fellow conservatives in hopes to impress the very people who hate them most of all. It’s weird, right?

Respectfully, I was not aware that Hobby Lobby was receiving special tax provisions on the basis of religious beliefs that other corporations were not similarly receiving. Disney is free to be insane; they’re not entitled to tax privileges by the Constitution. https://t.co/3vX4vkMLEl — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) April 23, 2022

BUT MUH HOBBY LOBBY.

AFAIK, Hobby Lobby doesn't have a special arrangement with the states it has stores in. It doesn't do it's own policing, and pays taxes. Bad comparison, Jonah. Try again. — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) April 23, 2022

Show us where Hobby Lobby told the government to back off an anti-grooming bill, while simultaneously grooming young children. pic.twitter.com/NsREUGriej — Will Not Comply (@estbom) April 23, 2022

"I don't believe you'll ever back off" — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 23, 2022

bake the cake ring a bell, slappy? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 23, 2022

Slappy.

Now THERE’S a nickname we don’t hear enough these days.

Which state does this pertain to, and what special privileges have they granted to Hobby Lobby that are granted to no other business? — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 23, 2022

True story.

1st, that’s not what was said; 2nd: @GovRonDeSantis has made it clear that #Florida is tired of Disney not paying corp taxes for 50yrs (FY 2021: $67.4 billion in revenues)… And as a Florida homeowner, so am I. So why don’t you stay w/ ur doggies in DC & suck up to the globalists — Dr Will P: US Expat based in Hong Kong (@drwill_SuttonPl) April 23, 2022

Biden basically ordered MLB to move the all star game. They started this crap. They're the ones who started politicizing every damn aspect of society. The Republicans have little choice at this point but to play the same game. — I. Noah Guy, Ltd., very Ltd. (@Decentguyusedto) April 23, 2022

Ooooh, that’s right. They moved the All Star Game to Denver, CO, a super white city with even stricter voting rules.

But you know, DeSantis is the bad guy here or something.

I am just trying to imagine what folks on the Left would say if Hobby Lobby received preferential tax privileges. — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) April 23, 2022

Here comes Jonah with that "Principled Conservatism" again. The group that always finds a way to attack the GOP they claim to support during election yearshttps://t.co/b3yp6SlZoG — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 23, 2022

Gotta keep milking the Left for those sweet anti-Right clicks, taps, and subscriptions ya’ know.

