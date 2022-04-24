You know, Twitter would be better off just accepting Elon Musk’s offer for the company because dragging it out is only making them look worse.

And giving us a whole lot of Twitchy fodder.

Maybe we don’t want them to accept it … yet.

We’d like to think this tweet was Elon’s way of saying it’s happening whether Twitter likes it or not, especially now that we know he’s got a real financial commitment behind his offer to buy the tech giant. Granted, he could be watching some movie with barbarians in it but probably not:

The Barbarians are at the Gate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2022

Christopher Hitchens: “The barbarians never take the city until someone holds the gates open for them…” The gates are open. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 22, 2022

The doors are indeed open.

And then this morning he tweeted this.

Moving on … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

Which he claims is a response to Bill Gates being a toad and trying to short Tesla even though he’s supposedly this guy ‘green energy’ guy:

(from making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2022

But again, we really really really hope this is just build-up for buying Twitter.

You sonofabitch 😀. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 24, 2022

Take no prisoners. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 22, 2022

We concur.

