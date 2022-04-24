Taylor Lorenz is the worst, so it only makes sense that CNN’s worst interviewed her. Seems she felt she had no other choice but to dox Libs Of Tik Tok because gosh, she could’ve been a foreign actor. THAT’S IT, we knew it all along, IT WAS RUSSIA.

Brian Stelter sitting there nodding his head like a big ol’ tool … and c’mon, does she deliberately speak like a high school girl? Is this supposed to make her sound less like a harpy from Hell?

Watch:

Taylor Lorenz says that one of the reasons she revealed @libsoftiktok's identity is because "for all we knew, this could have been a foreign actor." pic.twitter.com/ktRnYDxbly — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 24, 2022

If Brian had any sort of journalistic integrity he would have pushed her on the foreign actor thing.

But we all know he doesn’t.

He was just hoping people would watch him interview this horrible person.

Except, by knowing the identity, this nutjob, @TaylorLorenz, knew @libsoftiktok was not a foreign actor. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 24, 2022

So, when she finds out it’s not a foreign actor, why pursue it? — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) April 24, 2022

Because she’s nothing more than a blue-check troll.

A foreign actor sharing unedited video libs post of themselves to tiktok. 🤡 — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) April 24, 2022

THE RUSSIANS DID IT.

WE KNEW IT!

Foreign Actor? But using tracking services paid for by Prototype Fund is totally cool…. — Vanilla Gorilla | I stand with @libsoftiktok (@WarBanana2) April 24, 2022

There is something very off with this woman — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) April 24, 2022

She’s the very worst sort of garbage person.

So of course, Tater wanted to interview her.

Simple explanation for Taylor Lorenz behavior: she’s evil. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) April 24, 2022

Given that Lorenz' source was working for the German government she is a spy and a traitor — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) April 24, 2022

Taylor knew ot was a private citizen when she did it she just didn't think there'd be consequences — Scott "Because liberals are dangerous" C (@ScottC20012) April 24, 2022

Or she knew there would be consequences and she also knew her pals in the mainstream media would run cover for her because they’re all soulless a-holes who stopped being journalists a long, long time ago.

They all deserve one another.

***

Related:

Twitter better HOPE Elon Musk’s tweet about ‘barbarians’ is not FORESHADOWING because if it IS sh*it is about to get real

SOOO MAD: Kevin Sorbo mocks TF out of both CNN+ and pronoun NAGS in one perfectly hilarious tweet and they just can’t DEA

You’d think this can’t be REAL but yes, yes it is: Transgender author under FIRE for killing off J.K. Rowling in depraved novel

Recommended Twitchy Video