Quitting Publix over a bill that doesn’t even exist. Yikes.

Welp, Jack Petocz does say he’s a ‘student activist’ so maybe he hasn’t learned a whole lot just yet? Otherwise, this is just painfully sad, quitting a job he had for four years because he bought into some line of propaganda some other Leftist spewed to try and hurt DeSantis for protecting children 4-8 at school. It looks bad when you read the actual law and see what it actually does and see someone like Petocz proudly say he quit over it.

Maybe he should’ve read it before he quit?

Today, I resigned from @Publix. After 4 years of service, I was so disheartened when the company failed to even make a statement following more than $200,000 in donations to the sponsors of the Don't Say Gay bill. Let's all call on Publix to #StopFundingHate. — Jack Petocz (@Jack_Petocz) April 24, 2022

It’s hate to give parents a say in what their kids do and don’t learn about in school? Especially when they’re really young?

Weird flex.

And yes, the mockery and dragging have been fairly monumental.

LOL @ talking about "4 years of service" like you were in the military instead of stocking Rice Krispies on the night shift. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 24, 2022

Hey man, those Rice Krispies aren’t going to stock themselves.

You’re a high school student who worked as a cashier on weekends. — max+ (@MaxNordau) April 24, 2022

BUT HE’S TAKING ON PUBLIX AND STANDING FOR HATE AND STUFF.

No one will ever bag my groceries the way you did… Thank you for your service. — Vincent Charles: Ordinarius Et Mediocris (@YesThatVCharles) April 24, 2022

*snort*

Thank you for your service and all that, but who's gonna handle the cleanup on aisle 5 right now? — G (@stevensongs) April 24, 2022

Show me…specifically….where in the bill it says "Don't say gay." This has exactly nothing to do with any ACTUAL cause, just a baseless cause celebre and your desperate aspiration to public martyrdom. Tiresome…🙄 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) April 25, 2022

@Publix is a grocery store. Their job is to provide fresh produce and quality prepackaged goods to customers. It's not their job to validate who you have sex with. And it certainly isn't their job to promote a sexualized curriculum for elementary school children. Grow up. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 25, 2022

Your on the wrong side of wanting to talk to K-3 kids about sex. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 24, 2022

There's no such thing as a Don't Say Gay bill in Florida. I'll give you $100 if you can find the word gay ANYWHERE in that legislation. — Mark Gess (@MarkGess) April 25, 2022

Sounds like @Publix actually read the anti-grooming bill. — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) April 24, 2022

Most people who do actually read it agree with it.

Crazy, we know.

This is the beauty of working in our republic. You can say "I'm not cool with what my employer does" and get another job. In totalitarian and communist systems, you don't have that luxury. Do what your conscience tells you. But the law isn't what you think it is — An unrefined gentleman (pronoun: I have a penis) (@FrozenChaps) April 25, 2022

Thank you for your brave service. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 24, 2022

So you quit over a bill that doesn't exist, outside of Twitter? You have quite a future as a functioning adult human male ahead of you! — Investigation Suspended Indefinitely (@alyssasaridvaj) April 24, 2022

David Hogg is very upset people are calling this young man out … especially at Christina Pushaw.

Guess she should just let this very outspoken activist lie? Not inform him that he just quit his job over a lie?

Regardless of your political views a public official who is paid with our tax dollars should not be harassing a minor on Twitter.

This is wrong and everyone left and right needs to be demanding this post to be taken down. https://t.co/xRHBm204tS — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 25, 2022

Hogg will never change.

***

