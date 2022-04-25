Joy Reid is a horrible troll.

From Fox News:

MSNBC host Joy Reid continued her attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fl., over the weekend, this time because of photo from an event.

On Friday, the “The Reidout” host retweeted a tweet from Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones attacking DeSantis for Black children being photographed during the signing of an anti-critical race theory bill. DeSantis signed the “Stop Woke” bill into law. While Jones referred to it as “indoctrination,” Reid claimed it was “tantamount to child abuse.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later tweeted out additional context to the photo, saying that every person at the event was informed on the contents of the bill.

“I was working at this event and helped with the set up. My colleague talked to all the kids beforehand & told them what the issue was & what bills @GovRonDeSantis was signing. Hundreds of people attended this event; those ~50 who ended up on stage freely chose to stand on stage,” Pushaw wrote.

If only Joy had bothered to do a teensy weensy bit of investigative reporting.

KIDDING, we know she’s not capable.

Joy would rather think they’re stupid and being used, and that tells us everything we need to know about Joy.

All signs point to yes.

