MSNBC's Joy Reid calls photos of Black kids at DeSantis event as ‘child abuse’#123INFOhttps://t.co/zrC7Nnw0PO — 123 INFO USA (@123_INFO_USA) April 24, 2022

This mis-use of Black boys is tantamount to child abuse. I would really like to hear the back-story on who these kids were and how they wound up at a DeSantis event. Given how anti-Black DeSantis is, using Black children this way is extra sick. https://t.co/FUyS5GDNMw — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 23, 2022

From Fox News:

MSNBC host Joy Reid continued her attacks on Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fl., over the weekend, this time because of photo from an event. On Friday, the “The Reidout” host retweeted a tweet from Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones attacking DeSantis for Black children being photographed during the signing of an anti-critical race theory bill. DeSantis signed the “Stop Woke” bill into law. While Jones referred to it as “indoctrination,” Reid claimed it was “tantamount to child abuse.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later tweeted out additional context to the photo, saying that every person at the event was informed on the contents of the bill. “I was working at this event and helped with the set up. My colleague talked to all the kids beforehand & told them what the issue was & what bills @GovRonDeSantis was signing. Hundreds of people attended this event; those ~50 who ended up on stage freely chose to stand on stage,” Pushaw wrote.

I was working at this event and helped with the set up. My colleague talked to all the kids beforehand & told them what the issue was & what bills @GovRonDeSantis was signing. Hundreds of people attended this event; those ~50 who ended up on stage freely chose to stand on stage. pic.twitter.com/rU21GMtSr1 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 23, 2022

Here are the same kids (on the left hand side) excited to get the pen from @GovRonDeSantis after he signed the bills. pic.twitter.com/mnVtZgmE4S — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 24, 2022

If only Joy had bothered to do a teensy weensy bit of investigative reporting.

KIDDING, we know she’s not capable.

Also note the assumption without evidence that those black kids didnt know what was going on. Just assuming they’re too dumb to understand or think. — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) April 23, 2022

Oh they definitely knew what was going on! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 24, 2022

Joy would rather think they’re stupid and being used, and that tells us everything we need to know about Joy.

America gives Joy Reid the freedom to profit off of truly hating America. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) April 25, 2022

Joy Reid represents everything wrong with the establishment media. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 25, 2022

Her show is child abuse. — 32🦃 JK 32🦃 (@JKHokie3) April 25, 2022

Joy Reid is 🦇🫘 crazy. — 🇺🇸Elle🇺🇸 (@PaulKerseyFan) April 25, 2022

All signs point to yes.

