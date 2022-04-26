Well, THAT was quick.

As Twitchy told you like maybe an hour ago, Shaun King deleted his Twitter account after accusing Elon Musk of buying the tech giant for white power. Welp, the little Talcum X Diva is back and insisting he did not deactivate his account … even though it was gone.

He is also very mad at Jack Posobiec and others for tweeting about his Twitter exit; he claimed he had to make his account more secure to protect himself since Jan 6 monsters are after him.

Or something.

Yeah, he’s full of crap but we all knew that.

And there it is, MUH WHITE SUPREMACIST.

This guy.

And now he’s freaking out …

Ask ANY conservative this question and watch them STRUGGLE to answer it. Since you say free speech and ALL speech needs to be allowed on Twitter, does that mean you believe that should included targeted hate speech against Jews? Should that be allowed? Be specific and clear. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 26, 2022

People keep answering him and saying yes because they understand that just because it’s out there doesn’t mean they have to look at it. There is mute and block for a reason. People are far better at deciding what they will and won’t read, watch, and listen to than some faceless tech giant in San Francisco who hates them for their politics.

Shaun clearly doesn’t understand how free speech works. Plus the fact he’s using Jews in this way is sort of targeting them … right?

When people responded yes, Shaun answered with this:

You want Twitter to change its terms of service under @ElonMusk to now allow hate speech against Jews? It’s shocking for me to hear that, to be honest. It’s dangerous. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 26, 2022

And he just keeps tweeting this over and over and over and over again.

Clearly, Shaun is a student of Alinsky … and not a very good one at that.

And now he’s bugging Ben Shapiro.

Yeah, we made the same face:

@benshapiro I come in peace. Do you earnestly think that Twitter should now change its terms of service to allow hate speech against Jews? I just read that and struggle to believe you support such a change in the terms. — Shaun King (@shaunking) April 26, 2022

As a Jew, I have much internally debated this, the same rules of not insighting violence, calling for the death of etc should be maintained as per most country laws. But no, the debate should be had.. hiding ignorant hatred only lets it fester in darkness… — allviewsmyown (@allviewsmyown1) April 26, 2022

There it is.

***

Related:

Ari Melber literally describes EXACTLY what Twitter did to Trump and the Right ranting about Elon Musk ‘upending U.S. politics’ and YES it’s real (watch)

BYE FELICIA: White dude Shaun King deletes Twitter account after accusing Elon Musk of buying Twitter for ‘white power’ and LOL

THERE it is! James Woods shares animated gif showing Lefty’s SPECTACULAR meltdown over Elon Musk and it’s hilarious perfection

Recommended Twitchy Video