Matt Walsh’s new book, ‘Johnny the Walrus’ is a best seller on Amazon right now. Per the book’s write-up:

Johnny is a little boy with a big imagination. One day he pretends to be a big scary dinosaur, the next day he’s a knight in shining armor or a playful puppy. But when the internet people find out Johnny likes to make-believe, he’s forced to make a decision between the little boy he is and the things he pretends to be — and he’s not allowed to change his mind.

Ok, so clearly this is a clever way to challenge people pushing trans-genderism on children, and as we said, it’s a current best seller on Amazon. This appears to be breaking the people who work at Amazon because their leaders held a session to deal with the ‘trauma’ it’s causing them.

Read that again, adult EMPLOYEES can’t deal with a book being on a site where they WORK.

We can’t even make this up:

Amazon leadership held a session for employees dealing with the “trauma” of Matt Walsh’s book becoming a best seller and dealing with his trolling. They strategize on how to demote it on their site and claim he will get people killed. @MattWalshBlog broke them. pic.twitter.com/AKH8ihO0iV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2022

These are supposedly adults.

Yeah.

Triggered about over a freakin’ book. We got nothin’.

Amazing. The call that the Amazon executive used to illustrate why Johnny the Walrus is “a problem” included an outright, easily debunked lie. Here’s the tweet from @MattWalshBlog. He said it’s the #1 LGBT book, not ANTI-LGBT book. pic.twitter.com/X8UGXDnUyZ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 26, 2022

But but but … MATT WALSH.

REEEEEEE. BULLY! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Whatever you do, do NOT order @MattWalshBlog's book "Johnny the Walrus." Please, do not click this link and order a copy, it is simply too dangerous: https://t.co/FBhZXYr0mI — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) April 26, 2022

What an amazing way to market this book, LOL.

CRAP!! I clicked the follow button. Is there any hope for me? — All Hail the Mighty ROOT! 📻💬✈️ (@MobbyG) April 26, 2022

You’re done for now!

This is the greatest moment of my career — Dr. Matt Walsh, Women’s Studies Scholar (@MattWalshBlog) April 26, 2022

We’re so proud of you, Matt.

Atta boy.

***

Related:

‘Men DON’T have periods’: Sara Gonzales tweets EVERYTHING (and then some) Twitter has suspended Conservatives for saying before and it’s GLORIOUS

‘Those days are OVER’: Tammy Bruce NAILS it in kick-a*s thread about why Leftists are REALLY going crazy over Musk’s Twitter takeover

And we thought TRUMP broke her … YIKES! Cheri Jacobus’ timeline a PLETHORA of paranoia and batsh*t after Musk buys Twitter

Recommended Twitchy Video