Now that Elon Musk owns Twitter, Conservatives are finally free to say the things they’ve been suspended over for the past decade. At first, conservatives were suspended via algorithm tricks and certain words but ultimately ended up being suspended over ‘wrong think’.

Or saying things that didn’t line up exactly with the Left’s narrative and agenda.

God forbid you said men don’t have periods or claim women are REAL WOMEN.

But now?

Sara Gonzales took it and RAN with it.

The FBI currently exists to entrap white men. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Black on black crime is a greater problem than white supremacy. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

*GASP*

How could she?

The majority of Asian hate crimes are committed by black people. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

There are rapists and murderers at the southern border. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

*GASP AGAIN*

So much honesty! Surely, Twitter will break and it will be the end of our Democracy!

George Floyd was a criminal. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

The CDC is a danger to public health. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

*cough cough*

Fortifying an election is just cheating. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Preach.

The greatest existential threat to America is the Democrat party. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Preach some more.

There are no “birthing people.” There are only mothers. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

THERE ARE ONLY MOTHERS. DEAL WITH IT.

Joe Biden sniffs little girls. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Planned Parenthood murders babies. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Black supremacy is a threat to America. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Parents who transition their children belong in prison. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Judging white people by the color of their skin is racist. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Ivermectin works. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Shaun King is a confused white man. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

And very fussy about Elon Musk and free speech today.

COVID was created in a lab in China. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Joe Biden did not get 81 million votes. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

That becomes more and more evident every day.

Vaccines kill. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Children who identify as trans are just abused. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Men don’t have periods. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Climate change is a hoax. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Teachers who teach children gender identity should be arrested. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Transgenderism is a mental illness. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Anthony Fauci is full of shit. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

It’s true.

January 6th was a setup by the deep state. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

The COVID vaccine is dangerous. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Men cannot be women. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Your mask doesn’t work. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Rachel Levine is a man. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 26, 2022

And THERE it is.

Sara wins Twitter for the day. Hands down.

***

