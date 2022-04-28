They’ve moved on from MAGA to Musk Bros and OMG we can’t make this up (but, apparently people like Anand can).

Anand Giridharadas was quick to hop on Twitter and tweet about his TERRIFYING experience of being confronted at an airport by ‘some Musk bro’. Maybe it’s just us since we’re super cynical and stuff, but this sounds a lot like that little attack in Chicago on a certain Jussie Smollett who claimed men in MAGA hats put a noose around his neck and claimed VERY BLUE CHICAGO was MAGA COUNTRY.

And c’mon, Anand only wishes people recognized him at airports:

Honestly, we’re not the only cynical ones out there because NOBODY seems to believe Elon’s DIGITAL ARMY is out to get anyone, least of all Anand.

Jussie Smollett would be so proud.

Right?

BUT IT WAS A MUSK BRO, BRO.

That’s scary and stuff.

Two viewers.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, THAT’S THEM.

Wow.

*snort*

***

