They’ve moved on from MAGA to Musk Bros and OMG we can’t make this up (but, apparently people like Anand can).

Anand Giridharadas was quick to hop on Twitter and tweet about his TERRIFYING experience of being confronted at an airport by ‘some Musk bro’. Maybe it’s just us since we’re super cynical and stuff, but this sounds a lot like that little attack in Chicago on a certain Jussie Smollett who claimed men in MAGA hats put a noose around his neck and claimed VERY BLUE CHICAGO was MAGA COUNTRY.

And c’mon, Anand only wishes people recognized him at airports:

Some Musk bro just confronted me at an airport, right outside security, but only once he had cleared it, in case you’re wondering whether this digital army he is unleashing is online-only. — Anand Giridharadas @ The.Ink (@AnandWrites) April 27, 2022

Honestly, we’re not the only cynical ones out there because NOBODY seems to believe Elon’s DIGITAL ARMY is out to get anyone, least of all Anand.

Jussie Smollett would be so proud.

Did you have a $5 footlong in your hand? Were they wearing Tesla hats, and screaming 'This is MUSK COUNTRY!!!!!'??? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 28, 2022

I don't even care that you're making shit up. I'm offended by the laziness. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 28, 2022

Right?

Uncreative writing — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) April 28, 2022

OMG was it the guy with the “Musk Bro” t-shirt? I saw him knock a Subway foot-long tuna from a whiny guy’s hand while yelling “THIS IS MUSK COUNTRY!!” Was that you? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 28, 2022

You’re still alive, aren’t you? What kind of “army” would do that? — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) April 28, 2022

BUT IT WAS A MUSK BRO, BRO.

That’s scary and stuff.

I know just how you feel. Just last week at the bus stop, one of MSNBC's two viewers came up to me and said, "Aren't you the cartoon Amishman on Twitter? You infuriate me with your scintillating wit and brilliant logical points. And you're much more handsome in person." — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 28, 2022

Two viewers.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Were there any survivors? — Florida Political Memes (@MaxNordau) April 28, 2022

Did he assault you and say this is MUSK country? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2022

Ok, Jussie. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 28, 2022

Did the Musk bros look like this? pic.twitter.com/OUBIzL1zwx — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 28, 2022

OMG, THAT’S THEM.

Wow.

*snort*

***

