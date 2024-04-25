USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine Protests

The University of Southern California has announced their main graduation ceremony generally attracting 65,000 attendees each semester is cancelled citing safety concerns. Those concerns are the Pro-Palestine protestors making regular campus life impossible. Now, they are robbing students of a once in a lifetime ceremony. That is certainly how you win friends and influence people. Not!

Advertisement

USC cancelled graduation because of the freaking protesters?? These kids also missed their high school graduation because of Covid. Don’t let this happen @USC !!! — Laura (@njlaura12) April 25, 2024

These are also the high school class of 2020 kids who had their graduations cancelled because of Covid shutdowns. Brutal and ruined by a minority of rabble rousers. USC has handled this terribly. If I was a parent who paid nearly $400K for my kid’s education, I’d be furious. — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) April 25, 2024

The police should have been allowed to get the 'unrest' under control in the beginning and then there would not be safety concerns now.

BREAKING: USC has cancelled its main graduation ceremony: pic.twitter.com/C1GjaOPQK1 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 25, 2024

USC has just cancelled it’s main 2024 Commencement.



WAY TO GO STUPID, LITTLE FASCISTS.



You just stole a milestone and long-awaited ceremony for thousands of hard-working graduating students who don’t deserve to suffer due to YOUR complete ignorance. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) April 25, 2024

This is why they never should have been given all the leeway they were given. If you give baby terrorists an inch, they take a mile.

These pro-Hamas protests are being fostered by the faculty and patted on the head by the administration. That's because these colleges have been completely eaten by the evil intersectional ideology that crosses streams with Jew-hatred.



pic.twitter.com/qZOImI1rfn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 25, 2024

Most of these colleges need a complete change in leadership. They have lost control of the student body.

These are also the high school class of 2020 kids who had their graduations cancelled because of Covid shutdowns. Brutal and ruined by a minority of rabble rousers. USC has handled this terribly. If I was a parent who paid nearly $400K for my kid’s education, I’d be furious. — Lulu Addict 🐊 (@LuluAddict) April 25, 2024

Imagine the loans many of these families will owe and now they don't even get the big ceremony and all the hoopla and circumstance. How disappointing.

This is appalling.



Due to “safety” concerns, @USC has cancelled its main commencement ceremony for the Class of 2024. (Individual school/dept. ceremonies will still take place.)



Many of these same students had their 2020 graduations cancelled too. 🤬



ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE!! https://t.co/ZnVgYjWlH2 pic.twitter.com/WhHqyawY8E — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) April 25, 2024

Advertisement

As many people are pointing out, this same group of students had their high school graduations cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and now selfish protestors will prevent them from experiencing another milestone.

USC cancelled graduation because of the freaking protesters?? These kids also missed their high school graduation because of Covid. Don’t let this happen @USC !!! — Laura (@njlaura12) April 25, 2024

What a nightmare for these families. Hopefully, they will get some consolation from the drastically different events. It's such a sad day when a hateful group can ruin it for everybody.



