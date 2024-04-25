OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine Protests

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

The University of Southern California has announced their main graduation ceremony generally attracting 65,000 attendees each semester is cancelled citing safety concerns. Those concerns are the Pro-Palestine protestors making regular campus life impossible. Now, they are robbing students of a once in a lifetime ceremony. That is certainly how you win friends and influence people. Not!

The police should have been allowed to get the 'unrest' under control in the beginning and then there would not be safety concerns now.

This is why they never should have been given all the leeway they were given. If  you give baby terrorists an inch, they take a mile.

Most of these colleges need a complete change in leadership. They have lost control of the student body.

Imagine the loans many of these families will owe and now they don't even get the big ceremony and all the hoopla and circumstance. How disappointing.

As many people are pointing out, this same group of students had their high school graduations cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and now selfish protestors will prevent them from experiencing another milestone.

What a nightmare for these families. Hopefully, they will get some consolation from the drastically different events. It's such a sad day when a hateful group can ruin it for everybody.


