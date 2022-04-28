Joe Biden is seriously considering ‘forgiving’ student loan debt.

Nothing says you’re desperate and trying to bribe people to support you during the upcoming midterms like making taxpayers who are already struggling under crazy #Bidenflation foot the bill for debts other people took out and simply don’t want to pay back.

If Joe does this it won’t play out well because clearly, they are underestimating how much this will piss people off who have already paid off THEIR loans … like Kassy Dillon.

I just worked my butt off to pay off my very expensive student loans a few months ago. If Biden forgives student loans, I’m going to be livid. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) April 27, 2022

Oh, and trust us, it won’t just be Kassy who is ‘livid.’ Not only those who have paid off their loans but parents who worked and saved their whole lives to pay for their kids to go to college … why should THEY pay for someone else’s kids to go?

Apparently, Valerie Bertinelli thinks people who have already paid off their loans opposing paying for someone else’s loans via their tax dollars is ‘selfish.’

Tell me you’re selfish without telling me you’re selfish https://t.co/Vz75HoQZR7 — 🕊🇺🇦 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) April 27, 2022

Valerie thought this was a smart tweet. Yeah, yikes.

There’s a reason she spent most of her career reading the words someone else wrote for her.

This didn’t go over so hot for the aging sitcom and Foodnetwork star.

She’s confused. Very very confused.

Easy “I don’t want to part with my own money. So someone else should have to pay off my student loans for me.” — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) April 27, 2022

That sounds sorta selfish, right?

Pay my mortgage and car loan. Also, throw in an extra $100,000 because I’m sure you’ve got it. Otherwise, you’re selfish. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 28, 2022

DO IT.

The fact Democrats are only talking about student debt tells us they think young people are dumb enough to fall for their pandering.

Ok, so some old people are too (ahem, Valerie), but normal, everyday middle America will hate this.

How is selfish? I paid my loan off, my wife is almost done with hers…it wasn’t/hasn’t been easy but we worked hard and set goals. If the Feds just decide to wipe out this debt in order to pander to voters, how the hell is that fair or just? — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) April 27, 2022

It’s not.

“Pay off my debt”. There you go. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) April 27, 2022

She thought this was a good response when people starting calling her out:

Clueless about why Kassy is really mad.

That figures.

Taking responsibility for one’s actions is far from selfish. 🙄 — Vince Cz (@VinceCz) April 27, 2022

Yes, you're very generous with other people's money, rich person. How that makes you unselfish, and those that worked two jobs each like my wife and I to help our kid through college without debt selfish is bullshit on steroids. — 𝙽𝚘𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝙱𝚎𝚎𝚜𝚠𝚊𝚡 (@NotcherBeeswax) April 27, 2022

On steroids. Yup.

Nobody is stopping you from voluntarily paying off someone else's student loans. — Dr. ❤️ 🐢 (@DiegoLTortoise) April 27, 2022

Seriously.

Valerie, write some checks. Show us how unselfish you really are.

It’s not selfish to expect people to fulfill contracts they agreed too. — Joey (@serveitcold) April 28, 2022

Tell me you want more inflation without telling me you want more inflation. — Dancing Al Czervik (@AlCzervik6) April 28, 2022

Tell us you’re too stupid to know how any of this works without telling us you’re too stupid to know how any of this works, Valerie.

