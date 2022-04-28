Joe Biden is seriously considering ‘forgiving’ student loan debt.

Nothing says you’re desperate and trying to bribe people to support you during the upcoming midterms like making taxpayers who are already struggling under crazy #Bidenflation foot the bill for debts other people took out and simply don’t want to pay back.

If Joe does this it won’t play out well because clearly, they are underestimating how much this will piss people off who have already paid off THEIR loans … like Kassy Dillon.

Oh, and trust us, it won’t just be Kassy who is ‘livid.’ Not only those who have paid off their loans but parents who worked and saved their whole lives to pay for their kids to go to college … why should THEY pay for someone else’s kids to go?

Apparently, Valerie Bertinelli thinks people who have already paid off their loans opposing paying for someone else’s loans via their tax dollars is ‘selfish.’

Valerie thought this was a smart tweet. Yeah, yikes.

There’s a reason she spent most of her career reading the words someone else wrote for her.

This didn’t go over so hot for the aging sitcom and Foodnetwork star.

She’s confused. Very very confused.

That sounds sorta selfish, right?

DO IT.

The fact Democrats are only talking about student debt tells us they think young people are dumb enough to fall for their pandering.

Ok, so some old people are too (ahem, Valerie), but normal, everyday middle America will hate this.

It’s not.

She thought this was a good response when people starting calling her out:

Clueless about why Kassy is really mad.

That figures.

On steroids. Yup.

Seriously.

Valerie, write some checks. Show us how unselfish you really are.

Tell us you’re too stupid to know how any of this works without telling us you’re too stupid to know how any of this works, Valerie.

***

