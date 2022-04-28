You can always tell when Nancy Pelosi is either lost or lying, her arms start a’-flappin’.

Seriously.

There have been times when we thought she might actually take flight.

Watch:

Pelosi: "Do you know what the Republican response was? 'Hold onto your hat that you don't have on.'" pic.twitter.com/ZbTPILNIvo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

Watching this video, do you guys have any idea what the Hell she’s talking about.

And we TOLD YOU, those hands flap the entire time she’s rambling about … whatever the Hell she’s rambling about.

Third in line to the presidency, you guys, behind Pudding Brain Biden and Kamala ‘picked for her sex and color’ Harris. This is the stuff that keeps this editor up at night.

Nanc is drinking again — Dave Fash (@DaveFash2) April 28, 2022

*hic*

We’re not sure Nancy knows.

The other side 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — KatBallo🇺🇸 (@BalloKat) April 28, 2022

Is it? Is it really?

We’re starting to wonder.

***

