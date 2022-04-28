Muhammad may have been many things, but a champion of women’s rights? Yeah no.

Blue check.

Professor.

WOOF dude.

Prophet Muhammad was not just an advocate of women’s rights; he was a champion of them. He was far ahead of his time in terms of liberating women. The examples are too many to count, but his relationship w/ Khadijah speaks volumes about his views on the place of women in society. — Dr. Craig Considine (@CraigCons) April 27, 2022

Liberating women? Not to be rude but we have to wonder what this guy is on. Or maybe he means another Prophet Muhammad?

Yikes.

Is that why many countries that live under strict Islam/Sharia law are so behind on women’s issues? Believe in whatever you want, but let’s face reality: Radical Islam and Sharia law are bad for women and, thus, proves their founder was flawed on women’s rights issues also. — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) April 28, 2022

Right? We don’t think ‘women’s rights’ when we think of Sharia.

Just sayin’.

Fair question.

People aren’t really as stupid as you think. Glad Free speech is restored. It highlights the liars like you as well the truth. — Free The J6 Hostages (@Gardrail) April 28, 2022

Good point. People having the freedom to say whatever stupid stuff they want is beneficial in many ways. Granted, this blue-check would have been allowed to say this before free speech became more of a welcome thing on Twitter from everyone but we digress.

We’re sure Twitter would have no issue with what he tweeted.

Yes, enslaving women is empowerment. https://t.co/19A7Yz8NX6 — Zack Hanson (@_Quest_) April 28, 2022

Could it be opposite day where Dr. Considine is?

How is this a real person? https://t.co/fQek6goKrT — Undoomed (@Undoomed) April 28, 2022

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

What’s next. Ted Bundy was a philanthropist?? 😂😂 https://t.co/WpeTXehCdn — Duke of the Diaspora (@svatsann) April 28, 2022

Eek.

And I'm the Queen of England. https://t.co/avsfKjv6TK — cae valentine. (@headboble) April 28, 2022

"Men are in charge of women, because Allah has made the one superior to the other…So good women are obedient, guarding in secret what Allah has guarded. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, give them a warning & banish them to separate beds, & beat them." (Qur'an 4:34) https://t.co/yH7vCE6flu — Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) April 28, 2022

Sounds super-championy for women.

Totally.

***

Related:

THIS –> Elon Musk has just one word in response to Biden forming his own ‘Ministry of Truth’ as a way to monitor (control) free speech

‘You’re SUPPOSED to be a journalist!’ Lefties DRAG TF out of Sam Stein for calling Kamala Harris just ‘Kamala’ in Politico headline and ROFL

‘Stroke? Drunk? YOU decide’: Nancy Pelosi nearly takes flight waving arms around babbling about Republicans and hats (no, really, watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video