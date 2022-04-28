Muhammad may have been many things, but a champion of women’s rights? Yeah no.

Blue check.

Professor.

WOOF dude.

Liberating women? Not to be rude but we have to wonder what this guy is on. Or maybe he means another Prophet Muhammad?

Yikes.

Right? We don’t think ‘women’s rights’ when we think of Sharia.

Trending

Just sayin’.

Fair question.

Good point. People having the freedom to say whatever stupid stuff they want is beneficial in many ways. Granted, this blue-check would have been allowed to say this before free speech became more of a welcome thing on Twitter from everyone but we digress.

We’re sure Twitter would have no issue with what he tweeted.

Could it be opposite day where Dr. Considine is?

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

Eek.

Sounds super-championy for women.

Totally.

***

Related:

THIS –> Elon Musk has just one word in response to Biden forming his own ‘Ministry of Truth’ as a way to monitor (control) free speech

‘You’re SUPPOSED to be a journalist!’ Lefties DRAG TF out of Sam Stein for calling Kamala Harris just ‘Kamala’ in Politico headline and ROFL

‘Stroke? Drunk? YOU decide’: Nancy Pelosi nearly takes flight waving arms around babbling about Republicans and hats (no, really, watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChampionDr. Craig ConsidineProphet Muhammadwomen's rights

Recommended Twitchy Video