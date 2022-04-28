You can tell Rep. Jeffries really thought he had Mark Paoletta here when he snidely asked him for proof that Democrats hate Clarence Thomas because he’s a Black conservative. He probably thought Paoletta would stammer and avoid providing proof …
But Paoletta isn’t a Democrat so not only did he provide proof, he offered to provide even more when his proof clearly caught Jeffries off guard.
Watch:
Rep. Jeffries: "What evidence do you have to support" that Dems hate Clarence Thomas because he's a black conservative?
“The Chairman of this committee called him an Uncle Tom.”
Rep. Jeffries: “He has freedom of speech.”
"Can I give you another example."
Rep. Jeffries: "No." pic.twitter.com/HTaMxr8oGK
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022
The dude got way more than he asked for with this question on Clarence Thomas. LOL
Can I give you another example?
NO.
HA HA HA HA HA
Jeffries, ya’ burnt!
Jefferies makes Hank Johnson look like a rocket scientist.
— Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) April 28, 2022
Dumbass asked a question he didn't know the answer to, smooth @RepJeffries, real smooth.
— FHP{Jr} (@fparker77) April 28, 2022
This sounds lifted straight out of a comedic screenplay.
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 28, 2022
We’re lucky we live in a time when we can watch video of an amazing exchange like that.
— Collin Edwards (@collinE83) April 28, 2022
It’s entertaining, that’s for sure.
He really thought he had him … he had no idea Paoletta brought receipts.
"Whoa whoa whoa! I'm reclaiming my time, that will be enough of those facts sir!"
— Jose Gonzalez (@cdub_808) April 28, 2022
Was there a supposed point to these hearings?
— Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) April 28, 2022
Is there ever a point to any of these hearings?
