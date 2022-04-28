You can tell Rep. Jeffries really thought he had Mark Paoletta here when he snidely asked him for proof that Democrats hate Clarence Thomas because he’s a Black conservative. He probably thought Paoletta would stammer and avoid providing proof …

But Paoletta isn’t a Democrat so not only did he provide proof, he offered to provide even more when his proof clearly caught Jeffries off guard.

Watch:

Rep. Jeffries: "What evidence do you have to support" that Dems hate Clarence Thomas because he's a black conservative? “The Chairman of this committee called him an Uncle Tom.” Rep. Jeffries: “He has freedom of speech.” "Can I give you another example." Rep. Jeffries: "No." pic.twitter.com/HTaMxr8oGK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 28, 2022

The dude got way more than he asked for with this question on Clarence Thomas. LOL

Can I give you another example?

NO.

HA HA HA HA HA

Jeffries, ya’ burnt!

Jefferies makes Hank Johnson look like a rocket scientist. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) April 28, 2022

Dumbass asked a question he didn't know the answer to, smooth @RepJeffries, real smooth. — FHP{Jr} (@fparker77) April 28, 2022

This sounds lifted straight out of a comedic screenplay. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) April 28, 2022

We’re lucky we live in a time when we can watch video of an amazing exchange like that. — Collin Edwards (@collinE83) April 28, 2022

It’s entertaining, that’s for sure.

He really thought he had him … he had no idea Paoletta brought receipts.

"Whoa whoa whoa! I'm reclaiming my time, that will be enough of those facts sir!" — Jose Gonzalez (@cdub_808) April 28, 2022

Was there a supposed point to these hearings? — Tricky Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) April 28, 2022

Is there ever a point to any of these hearings?

***

