You can tell Rep. Jeffries really thought he had Mark Paoletta here when he snidely asked him for proof that Democrats hate Clarence Thomas because he’s a Black conservative. He probably thought Paoletta would stammer and avoid providing proof …

But Paoletta isn’t a Democrat so not only did he provide proof, he offered to provide even more when his proof clearly caught Jeffries off guard.

Watch:

The dude got way more than he asked for with this question on Clarence Thomas. LOL

Can I give you another example?

NO.

HA HA HA HA HA

Jeffries, ya’ burnt!

It’s entertaining, that’s for sure.

He really thought he had him … he had no idea Paoletta brought receipts.

Is there ever a point to any of these hearings?

***

