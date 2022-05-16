Congresswoman Susan Wild spoke at yesterday’s George Washington University commencement, and law professor Jonathan Turley has described how the Pennsylvania Democrat used her graduation speech as an opportunity to go after him:

There was a surprising controversy yesterday at our commencement at GW Law after Rep. Susan Wild (D) chose the commencement address to launch into a personal attack that accused me of being an example of the use of law for “wrongful ends.” …https://t.co/gSuY2JVeed — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2022

Wow, talk about a classless act from Rep. Wild.

…She falsely accused me of changing a critical legal point in my testimony in the Clinton and Trump impeachment hearings on whether impeachable conduct must be indictable crimes. I felt that a response was warranted… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2022

…I repeatedly stated in both the Clinton and Trump hearings the same position on indictable offenses. I expressly stated that impeachment articles do not have to be based on criminal or indictable acts… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2022

…The use of a commencement to attack a member of the faculty was unprecedented at our graduations. What was equally astonishing is that a member of Congress would use such an occasion to make a claim that is not only demonstrably untrue but easily confirmed as untrue… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2022

And these are the politicians who kept saying Trump didn’t care about upholding norms and institutions.

…If Rep. Wild believes that I have misused my academic position for “wrongful ends,” this was the wrongful means to raise such false allegations, particularly without a modicum of research. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 16, 2022

Turley was unable to attend the commencement, but obviously Wild had no problem trashing him behind his back:

This weekend, I was unable to attend our law school graduation after traveling to Utah to speak to the Federal Bar Association. I have only missed a couple of graduations in almost 30 years of teaching. I soon, however, received emails from students and colleagues that made me somewhat thankful that I was unable to attend.

Another “stay classy” moment for the ages.

This is incredible. Shame on Rep. Wild. https://t.co/kEHk9ZDOa0 — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) May 16, 2022

Susan Wild's statements are partisan and absurd. Best keep that for her MSNBC appearances. https://t.co/8ixfRhP8HO — Scott Pulver (@ScottPulver) May 16, 2022

Read this thread. All of it. And Professor Turley's companion piece. We really are living in insane times. https://t.co/T3uKBVn5ac — Andrew_Langer (@Andrew_Langer) May 16, 2022

Truly.

