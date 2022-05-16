Congresswoman Susan Wild spoke at yesterday’s George Washington University commencement, and law professor Jonathan Turley has described how the Pennsylvania Democrat used her graduation speech as an opportunity to go after him:

Wow, talk about a classless act from Rep. Wild.

And these are the politicians who kept saying Trump didn’t care about upholding norms and institutions.

Turley was unable to attend the commencement, but obviously Wild had no problem trashing him behind his back:

This weekend, I was unable to attend our law school graduation after traveling to Utah to speak to the Federal Bar Association. I have only missed a couple of graduations in almost 30 years of teaching. I soon, however, received emails from students and colleagues that made me somewhat thankful that I was unable to attend.

Another “stay classy” moment for the ages.

Truly.

