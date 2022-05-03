Jonathan Turley is far better at talking about why this SCOTUS breach is such a big deal, and since he wrote a thread about it we thought we’d share it with you. While we know something is broken here and Democrats are desperate AF for something (anything) to run on in November that doesn’t focus on or have anything to do with Biden, Turley is definitely more of an expert than we are.

Dude is spot on, as usual:

The alleged leak of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is nothing short of breathtaking. It would constitute one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022

Nothing short of breathtaking.

… one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court.

See, this is a BIG deal, you guys.

…The article represents the greatest crisis that Chief Justice John Roberts has faced in his tenure on the Court. It is a breach of the most fundamental obligations and traditions of the Court. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022

Told you he did a way better job than we can. And look, he’s doing it without any WHOO DAWGIES or capital letters.

Aces.

…If this is a true copy of the draft opinion it is hard not to view this as a malicious act. What is the motivation of releasing such a decision? The only intent of such a leak is to trigger a response from outside of the Court. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022

Ding ding ding.

…This draft is from February and the majority can shift on such opinions. However, the act of leaking such a draft opinion ranks as an original sin for judicial ethics. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022

And why leak it?

…The most likely motivation is obviously to pressure the Court and push the legislation in Congress on a federal abortion law before the midterm elections. It will also likely renew the call for court packing. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 3, 2022

Court-packing.

A push for Congress with its still Democratic majority to pass legislation around abortion at the federal level.

For political gain.

C’mon, that’s all the Left ever really cares about.

***

Related:

Oh, HONEY, no: Bette Midler mocked then mocked a WHOLE lot more for accusing SCOTUS of ‘striking down the 14th Amendment’ and ROFL

Megyn Kelly goes OFF on ‘pathetic, spineless’ leaker then takes on whiny little activists praising the leak and seriously, SLAAAY QUEEN

‘Jan 6 was a STROLL in the park compared to this’: Conservatives MERCILESS in calling out SCOTUS leak as the actual insurrection it is

Recommended Twitchy Video