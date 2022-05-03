It’s interesting to watch the Left lose their ever-loving minds (again, or would that be as usual?) over the possibility of Roe and Casey going bye-bye, but they seem to be missing the bigger issue. Granted, abortion is like one of their sacraments, and the idea of abortion laws being decided at the state level versus the federal level has them apocalyptic but still. They also like to shriek about ‘MUH INSURRECTION’ so you’d think they’d actually notice when one is actually taking place.

Just kidding, we know they don’t really understand what an insurrection looks like.

Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/LxR9rbs6TF — Cami Mondeaux (@cami_mondeaux) May 3, 2022

Psst, Liz Cheney and Adam Ratzinger, sorry, Katzinger.

January 6 wasn’t an insurrection … THIS leak is.

Tell your cute little committee.

The SCOTUS leak is an actual insurrection. An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war. January 6th was a stroll in the park compared to this. It's not even close. — Best Selling Biologist Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 3, 2022

See?!

An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos and potentially plunge the nation into civil war.

This insurrection is an attack on our democracy https://t.co/OfzqLCQP0m — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 3, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

They had to bring out barricades for SCOTUS.

Wonder if the leaker took into account the safety of the justices who undoubtedly were not prepared for the release of this tonight. The low-life criminal better PRAY that nothing happens to these public servants. https://t.co/o9RVmlvLpD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

We’re going to guess they didn’t give a single damn about the safety of SCOTUS justices.

HAPPENING: A large crowd in front of the SCOTUS chants, “We will not go back.” pic.twitter.com/CYkPWxiLui — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) May 3, 2022

INSURRECTION.

Is a candidate for Florida Attorney General calling for an insurrection? A revolution is a successful insurrection. https://t.co/JCo68bTv0q — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 3, 2022

Will it be considered a "violent insurrection" and 'an assault on the core principles and fabric of our nation' when leftists start attacking the Supreme Court… or naah? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 3, 2022

I have been covering politics for 20 years and *never* once heard of a draft SCOTUS opinion leaking. This is an insurrection on the legal system and rule of law. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2022

So basically it's not an insurrection if Democrats do it. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) May 3, 2022

The radical left has changed its mind. An “insurrection” is actually good so long as it’s *their* “insurrection.” — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2022

That’s how this always works.

Duh.

Whatever the left does in response to this leak, elected Republicans better hold them to the same standards folks on Jan. 6th were held to. Any foot on federal property is an insurrection and those involved must be jailed. It’s time for the left to deal with the rules they made. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 3, 2022

Wait. Is she promoting an insurrection because she doesn’t agree with an apparent decision? https://t.co/d7D5ZOc2DP — Red (@red95hut) May 3, 2022

Sounds like it.

Stay tuned.

