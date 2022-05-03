It’s interesting to watch the Left lose their ever-loving minds (again, or would that be as usual?) over the possibility of Roe and Casey going bye-bye, but they seem to be missing the bigger issue. Granted, abortion is like one of their sacraments, and the idea of abortion laws being decided at the state level versus the federal level has them apocalyptic but still. They also like to shriek about ‘MUH INSURRECTION’ so you’d think they’d actually notice when one is actually taking place.

Just kidding, we know they don’t really understand what an insurrection looks like.

Psst, Liz Cheney and Adam Ratzinger, sorry, Katzinger.

January 6 wasn’t an insurrection … THIS leak is.

Tell your cute little committee.

See?!

An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos and potentially plunge the nation into civil war.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

They had to bring out barricades for SCOTUS.

We’re going to guess they didn’t give a single damn about the safety of SCOTUS justices.

INSURRECTION.

That’s how this always works.

Duh.

Sounds like it.

Stay tuned.

***

