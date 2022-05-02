Welp, it sounds like The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade.

We didn’t know this was happening until we heard a rather large wailing in the distance from those on the Left who are about to lose their ever-loving minds.

Would appear a draft opinion of Justice Samuel Alito was ‘leaked’ to POLITICO … which is in and of itself problematic but we digress.

The Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by POLITICO. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes. https://t.co/nl3JFLx9xg — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

HOO BOY.

Just wait for the fireworks. It’s gonna be somethin’ else …

Justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate and major decisions can be subject to multiple drafts and vote-trading, sometimes until just days before a decision is unveiled (expected by late June or early July) https://t.co/nl3JFLx9xg — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

From Politico:

The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO. The draft opinion is a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right. “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito writes. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he writes in the document, labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

THIS is a big deal as well:

No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending. The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term.

So who leaked it?

The immediate impact of the ruling as drafted in February would end a half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion https://t.co/nl3JFLx9xg — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

This is the first time in modern history that the public has seen a Supreme Court draft decision while a case was still pending. https://t.co/s9XOFDKRPp — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

See what we mean?

Here are 4 key passages in the draft opinion:https://t.co/TS9DrVI9YS pic.twitter.com/b5MrSe0fsX — POLITICO (@politico) May 3, 2022

Stay tuned.

***

