Check out the big brain on MOLLY Jong-Fast.

Apparently, the real reason Elon Musk is ‘upset’ over online censorship is that he’s an old rich white man and wants to complain about young people. Because you know, young people are super supportive of online censorship or something.

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

The Atlantic’s @MollyJongFast on Elon being upset about online censorship: “Old, rich white men have since the beginning of time, complained about young people, like this is not new." pic.twitter.com/EqfQONgpKu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

You KNOW she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Yikes.

Yes, the billionaire is a simpleton.

AND IT’S ALL ABOUT EVIL PEOPLE ON THE FAR-RIGHT TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE STUPID BILLIONAIRE.

This is insane.

If Musk was a big ol’ Biden supporter they’d freakin’ love him and talk about his brilliance but since they can’t control him, he’s a problem.

Isn't Molly older than Elon? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 2, 2022

Nope, but we can see why someone might think so.

It's Christine Blasey Ford! — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 2, 2022

Oh, man.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nothing sadder than that pile of books carefully arranged for the camera sitting behind her. — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren (@AshantiVanBuren) May 2, 2022

Thank you for this @tomselliott. It was really hard to hear her virtue signal from the window of her $5M home on Madison Ave. — Opinionsaurus (@EricBonow) May 2, 2022

and this whole panel drive Teslas — Eaton Dix (@shipitsully) May 2, 2022

Probably.

***

Related:

‘Wokeness is a SMOKESCREEN’: Batya Ungar-Sargon’s thread about WHY the NYT REALLY went after Tucker Carlson is straight FIRE

ALMOST got caught telling the truth! Check out how NYT changed Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin’s obit (screenshots)

Rob the poor, give to the RICH! AG mocks TF out of Media Matters VP making $180k a year WHINING that $10k Biden loan forgiveness isn’t ‘enough’

Recommended Twitchy Video