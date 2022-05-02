Check out the big brain on MOLLY Jong-Fast.

Apparently, the real reason Elon Musk is ‘upset’ over online censorship is that he’s an old rich white man and wants to complain about young people. Because you know, young people are super supportive of online censorship or something.

Don’t look at us man, we just work here.

You KNOW she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Yikes.

Yes, the billionaire is a simpleton.

AND IT’S ALL ABOUT EVIL PEOPLE ON THE FAR-RIGHT TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE STUPID BILLIONAIRE.

This is insane.

If Musk was a big ol’ Biden supporter they’d freakin’ love him and talk about his brilliance but since they can’t control him, he’s a problem.

Nope, but we can see why someone might think so.

Oh, man.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

***

