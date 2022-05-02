It’s crazy to think about the amount of money and effort The New York Times put into its silly little hit piece on Tucker Carlson. The fact they spent hours and hours and hours and a bunch of manpower on a story like this seems really weird … unless you realize why they really did it.

The New York Times spent thousands and thousands of words and dollars to uncover the truth about Tucker Carlson: that he uses his platform to talk about the class divide and immigration depressing working class wages, views any Democrat would have proudly endorsed 15 years ago. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

This all ties in with how the Left has gone SOOOO far-Left they’ve started leaving their supporters behind.

15 years ago they’d have proudly endorsed what Tucker talks about.

But if you're part of the ruling class like the NYT, you don't want anyone exposing the vast chasm separating you from the people you pretend to represent. So having uncovered that Tucker talks endlessly about the class divide, they color caring about inequality as "racism." — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

Tucker talks about ‘stuff’ they don’t want their plebs hearing about, so they accuse him of being racist.

This takes subterfuge. They have to hide the fact that Tucker is the most watched show by Democrats. It takes chutzpah. The NYT didn't run a single oped by a Trump voter in the run up to the election, yet complains that the leftists Tucker has on ALSO care about class—the horror! — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

Legacy media used to use its massive resources to expose government corruption; now they use them to protect the administration from embarrassment and criticism, to expose anonymous Twitter accounts, to smear the competition as racists if they dare expose the class divide. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

It shows such contempt for the millions of people on their own side who no longer read NYT because it's run by and catering to people who think that talking about the ruling class is racism—or rather, people hoping you'll accept that instead of asking why they have so much money. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

The Democrats used to see immigration the way labor does – from a class point of view. Today they see it the way only rich people can – from a race point of view. Nothing exposes the shift in the Democrats' base from workers to rich professional elites like this issue. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

The Dems & liberal media used to advocate limited immigration to protect working class jobs—especially the jobs of Black Americans who were most hurt by mass immigration. Now they're the side that says it's racist to be poor enough that you're competing w/ an immigrant for work. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

It's just so appalling. Remember how they made "economic anxiety" into a dogwhistle? They literally made it racist to bring up how many Americans are struggling, how precarious even middle class American lives are today. Wokeness is a smokescreen for liberal class privilege. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 1, 2022

