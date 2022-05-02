It’s crazy to think about the amount of money and effort The New York Times put into its silly little hit piece on Tucker Carlson. The fact they spent hours and hours and hours and a bunch of manpower on a story like this seems really weird … unless you realize why they really did it.

Batya Ungar-Sargon broke it down in a pretty RAD thread:

This all ties in with how the Left has gone SOOOO far-Left they’ve started leaving their supporters behind.

15 years ago they’d have proudly endorsed what Tucker talks about.

Keep going.

Tucker talks about ‘stuff’ they don’t want their plebs hearing about, so they accuse him of being racist.

Trending

And that seems to work.

HOW CAN THIS BE?!

‘Now they use them to protect the administration from embarrassment and criticism.’

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

They’re scared of Tucker … and you.

November is gonna be FUN.

***

Related:

ALMOST got caught telling the truth! Check out how NYT changed Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin’s obit (screenshots)

Rob the poor, give to the RICH! AG mocks TF out of Media Matters VP making $180k a year WHINING that $10k Biden loan forgiveness isn’t ‘enough’

Glenn Greenwald uses CNN’s David Zurawik demanding more CENSORSHIP to STOP Elon Musk ‘from dragging us to Hell’ to decimate the media

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Batya Ungar-SargonTucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video