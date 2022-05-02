Elon Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter have well and truly made our pals on the Left insane.

Mainly the mainstream media.

For years (decades?) they’ve had it made on the tech giant’s platform, being able to push their agenda, narrative, and their ideas as ‘fact’ without much challenge from anyone else, especially on the Right. This was never more apparent than when they helped Democrats block the very important (and very real) Hunter Biden laptop story.

And now that these ‘benefits’ may be going away, they’re panicking.

Just look at CNN’s David Zurawik losing his damn mind over the idea of Elon Musk ‘controlling discourse’.

CNN's David Zurawik: "Dangerous" with Elon Musk buying Twitter, we need to look to Europe. "You need regulation. You cannot let these guys control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down." pic.twitter.com/QubyKZwVCQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 1, 2022

The paranoid ranting about Donald Trump is a nice touch, right?

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to use Zurawik’s rant to drag not only CNN, but the mainstream media in general.

I'll keep pointing it out: the leading agitators and activists for censorship are employees of media corporations — in part because they believe only they can be trusted to speak, in part to eliminate competition as they collapse.@ElonMusk has forced them to say it explicitly: https://t.co/B8cgM4hYyg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2022

They believe only THEY can be trusted to speak.

He’s right, you know.

Remember CNN+? If you were part of watching it collapse and die after only 22 days — despite having a gigantic corporation pumping millions in promotion into it — wouldn't you also be in panic, knowing the public doesn't trust you or care what you say, thus needing to censor? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2022

And they wonder why nobody was overly upset about CNN+ biting the dust.

And @elonmusk hasn’t even taken over or made a single decision yet regarding twitters future path. — El Dan (@LibertarianDan) May 2, 2022

this is full-blown hyperbolic panic and at this point they are being paid to freak out. — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) May 1, 2022

They hope the alligator will eat them last. — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) May 2, 2022

"channels of communication" aka free speech.

Their panic is palpable. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) May 1, 2022

Palpable and DELICIOUS.

***

