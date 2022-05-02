George Takei tweeting about himself, calling himself ‘more of a man than someone like Tucker Carlson’, and then babbling about his quiet strength is one of the funnier moments we’ve seen on Twitter that was accidentally funny. We’re pretty sure George wasn’t trying to make himself look like a total doorknob and yet, he succeeded.

Nearly 125k people liked his tweet in case you were wondering if things were indeed getting dumber by the day.

There’s much talk these days of what being a man entails. I’m more of a man than someone like Tucker Carlson will ever be because I have experienced grave injustice yet chosen the path of compassion, truth and forgiveness. It’s a quiet strength he’ll never know. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2022

Quiet strength doesn’t mean going on Twitter and babbling about it, George.

But really, it's your humility we most admire. You never talk about yourself. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 1, 2022

Right?

He’s so humble.

Similar reaction. Totally.

So much ‘quiet strength’ in that tweet as well.

I don't necessarily think "quiet strength" would be a descriptor people would apply to you after seeing your Twitter account. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 2, 2022

Nope.

No, you’re not. You talk a lot crap for a man of “quiet strength.” — C’mon, Man! Dr. Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) May 2, 2022

He does talk a lot of crap. That is a far more accurate way of describing Takei than ‘quiet strength.’

*he opines loudly, on a public platform* 🙄 — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) May 1, 2022

Typing all this up disqualifies you. — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) May 1, 2022

I think you may be struggling with the meaning of “quiet strength” — Best Selling Biologist Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 2, 2022

Referring to yourself as a man is a little bit of a stretch. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 1, 2022

Meep.

You’re one of the most hateful, intolerant, uninformed people on this platform. — AllieMarie-LetsGoBrandon 🚫💉😼🦋🤩🤷🏻‍♀️ (@alliemarie777) May 2, 2022

You chose the path of compassion, truth, and forgiveness??? Mr. Takei, today is May 1st, not April 1st. — Clay Frith (@clayfrith) May 1, 2022

We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.

–Benjamin Franklin — QuoteDigger (@QuoteDigging) May 1, 2022

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

