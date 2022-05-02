George Takei tweeting about himself, calling himself ‘more of a man than someone like Tucker Carlson’, and then babbling about his quiet strength is one of the funnier moments we’ve seen on Twitter that was accidentally funny. We’re pretty sure George wasn’t trying to make himself look like a total doorknob and yet, he succeeded.

Nearly 125k people liked his tweet in case you were wondering if things were indeed getting dumber by the day.

Quiet strength doesn’t mean going on Twitter and babbling about it, George.

Right?

He’s so humble.

Similar reaction. Totally.

Trending

So much ‘quiet strength’ in that tweet as well.

Nope.

He does talk a lot of crap. That is a far more accurate way of describing Takei than ‘quiet strength.’

Meep.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

Rural America SHREDS Eric Swalwell for quoting The New York Times to claim they have it SO MUCH BETTER under Biden and HOOBOY

‘The DEMENTED Miss M’: Bette Midler face-plants over her own bigotry attempting to smear Christians with HATEFUL cartoon

NO MERCY: Tulsi Gabbard says the quiet part out loud about Biden being Obama’s ‘front man’ and the Left just can’t deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Being a manGeorge TakeiTucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video