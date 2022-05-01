Tell us you’re completely ignorant about religion without telling us you’re completely ignorant about religion.

Bette Midler thought this cartoon very clearly depicting white, male Christians beating a homosexual with their Bibles was a smart thing to tweet. Granted, a lot of her supporters, fans, and followers aren’t much brighter than she is so in a way …

No, you know what, this is just dumb, regardless of how stupid her following is.

We all know if this cartoon featured the REAL religion that likes to assault and even kill gays Bette would never have posted it. But since it’s just Christians and it’s ok to attack them, especially if they’re white and male, she ran with it.

Show me where Christians are executing people because they are gay — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 1, 2022

Name the religion that abuses gays most. I dare you. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart (@mirabiledictu86) May 1, 2022

Translation: "It's ok when I use a propaganda meme to promote hate of certain people." — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) April 30, 2022

You would not dare name our great religion in association with this — Islamicat 💣😾🕌 💥 (@_Islamicat) May 1, 2022

Islamophobe — JD #1776 (@m5drummer) May 1, 2022

Oof.

What makes you hate, then? — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) May 1, 2022

Your religion is leftism, Bette. Who do you hate? — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) May 1, 2022

I'll take Lack of Self Awareness/The Left Can't Meme for $500, Mayim. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) April 30, 2022

Mayim.

We miss Alex Trebek.

Just sayin’.

What religion throws people off of buildings? — Save America (@WinnaWinna2016) May 1, 2022

Agreed.

Wokism is also a religion. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) May 1, 2022

Wokism is THE religion on the Left.

Correct.

As a lifelong Catholic I can confirm that my religion never taught me to hate anyone. Quite the opposite. Catholic Charities is one of the most generous and far reaching organizations around the world. Now do radical islam and it’s views on homosexuality. — Sir Guy of Gisbourne 🦅 (@SirGuyGisbourne) May 1, 2022

She can’t and won’t talk about Islam and its views on homosexuality because it’s far easier and safer to go after Christians, not to mention she’s a disingenuous hosebag desperate for relevance and she knows a bunch of ignorant people who believe they are SUPER oppressed in America will say, ‘Go girl’.

Yawn.

***

