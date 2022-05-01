As Twitchy told you Friday, William Shatner has chosen to embrace Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, unlike many of the other sad, frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, thin-skinned babies in Hollywood. In a world full of George Takeis, always be a William Shatner.

Remember that.

Here’s Shatner’s tweet to refresh your memory.

BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter. #dumpthebird 😉😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 28, 2022

We waited for Elon to respond on Friday, but the guy is busy. Heck, Friday night he was destroying AOC on Twitter and c’mon, there are only 24 hours in a day, ya’ know.

But he did get back to Shatner last night.

WE LOVE THIS.

You will always be my Captain — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2022

So instead of blue checks, people will start getting blue ‘Federation Emblems’?

This Trekkie nerd is totally in support of that, just sayin’.

Shouldn't you be standing on a desk? pic.twitter.com/TJyMJJlT9w — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 30, 2022

Seriously how freaking fun is all this? Tuning in to cultural icons joking with each other? Do we really have to brace for the cancel tsunami? — Annie Oakley (@GotMyAR15) April 30, 2022

This isn't true. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) April 30, 2022

*snort*

We’re not sure who’s behind this Ministry of Truth account but huzzah.

You should just rename twitter to Shatner and instead of tweets we'll call them "shats" 🤣🤣 I'm sure it'll go over well — JockNerdy (@RetroRespectiv) April 30, 2022

And there you have it.

Except ‘shats’? Could be oddly accurate considering what a cesspool Twitter can be.

Mine too. I grew up watching Star Trek reruns on weeknights, and fell asleep every night gazing at this photo on the wall at the foot of my bed. 🖖 pic.twitter.com/JSXIwV6vdy — Blake Linton (@BlakeLinton) April 30, 2022

Seems like a natural fit. — Lonnie Spivak (@lonniespivak) April 30, 2022

It really does.

Elon loves Kirk, that’s just icing on top of the cake.

***

