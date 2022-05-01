As Twitchy told you Friday, William Shatner has chosen to embrace Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, unlike many of the other sad, frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, thin-skinned babies in Hollywood. In a world full of George Takeis, always be a William Shatner.

Remember that.

Here’s Shatner’s tweet to refresh your memory.

We waited for Elon to respond on Friday, but the guy is busy. Heck, Friday night he was destroying AOC on Twitter and c’mon, there are only 24 hours in a day, ya’ know.

But he did get back to Shatner last night.

WE LOVE THIS.

So instead of blue checks, people will start getting blue ‘Federation Emblems’?

Trending

This Trekkie nerd is totally in support of that, just sayin’.

*snort*

We’re not sure who’s behind this Ministry of Truth account but huzzah.

And there you have it.

Except ‘shats’? Could be oddly accurate considering what a cesspool Twitter can be.

It really does.

Elon loves Kirk, that’s just icing on top of the cake.

***

Related:

‘Being held HOSTAGE?’ Blue-check journo attending WHCD compares event to ‘horror film’ because of COVID and HELLOOO backfire

‘He SHOULD’VE worn pants’: Greg Gutfeld ‘live-tweets’ (sorta) the WHCD and we REALLY really hope at least some of this happened

OMG make it stop! Joe Biden butchers famous Reagan quote in awkward ‘roast’ of Republicans over Disney and even the media looks embarrassed (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskWilliam Shatner

Recommended Twitchy Video