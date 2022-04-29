In a Twitter full of George Takeis, be a William Shatner.

Seriously.

We’ve lost count of the number of ‘entertainers’ aka Hollywood types who have lost their freakin’ minds over Twitter accepting Elon Musk’s offer to buy them. But not William Shatner.

Granted, he’s not a thin-skinned, emotional harpy looking for verification and vindication on Twitter for his biased or sad narrative …

His response was perfect:

You know, that could work.

#DropTheBird

Actually, that hashtag works for many reasons but we digress.

Trending

A Twitter Tribble.

Hrm.

There could be potential here. Maybe. The alliteration itself works very well.

OMG MAKE THIS HAPPEN. NOW THIS EDITOR REALLY WANTS ONE!

As we said above, be a Shatner, not a Takei.

Elon would make a GREAT Spock.

Now THERE’S a blast from the past.

***

