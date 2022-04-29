In a Twitter full of George Takeis, be a William Shatner.

Seriously.

We’ve lost count of the number of ‘entertainers’ aka Hollywood types who have lost their freakin’ minds over Twitter accepting Elon Musk’s offer to buy them. But not William Shatner.

Granted, he’s not a thin-skinned, emotional harpy looking for verification and vindication on Twitter for his biased or sad narrative …

His response was perfect:

BTW, since it seems to be the latest “thing” on here. I’m stating that I’m staying on Twitter. Besides I think @elonmusk is adorbs. Also, full disclosure: I’m trying to pitch Elon to hire me as face of Twitter. #dumpthebird 😉😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 28, 2022

You know, that could work.

#DropTheBird

Actually, that hashtag works for many reasons but we digress.

A Twitter Tribble.

Hrm.

There could be potential here. Maybe. The alliteration itself works very well.

INSTEAD OF A BLUE CHECK, VERIFIED GET A

! pic.twitter.com/ZYC3kqdUAT — Kieran NotADoctorButI'llHaveALook Eleison (@KieranEleison) April 28, 2022

OMG MAKE THIS HAPPEN. NOW THIS EDITOR REALLY WANTS ONE!

It did just occur to me that your buddy George might go apoplectic if this were to happen… — Well_that_happened… (@angerstroke) April 28, 2022

As we said above, be a Shatner, not a Takei.

He totally should. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) April 28, 2022

He could play Spock in a Star Trek remake — The Pundit's Pundit (@PunditsPund1) April 28, 2022

Elon would make a GREAT Spock.

Ask him to buy the @StarTrek franchise, fire the top folks that have destroyed it. Bring in @SethMacFarlane to rebuild it. pic.twitter.com/P1JtVosYuP — ZachLark (@zachlark) April 28, 2022

Maybe another chance at space too? — Elyot 🎸 (@madbaldscotsman) April 28, 2022

Elon Musk gives me a good reason to stay on Twitter, actually. I just hope he finalizes the deal so it's official. — Yahudi Cryptek (@ctanoutsider) April 29, 2022

Use this photo, Bill 😎 pic.twitter.com/xJkSH1TniA — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 28, 2022

Now THERE’S a blast from the past.

