Whoever wrote Joe Biden’s material for the White House Correspondent’s Dinner last night shouldn’t quit his/her/their/its day job. Seriously. We get it, corporate media really has become nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party and they more than welcomed their ‘leader’ at last night’s dinner, but even THEY didn’t laugh at the plastic puppet’s jokes.

There is almost an uncomfortable silence after Joe’s joke about Republicans and Disney.

Watch.

President Biden: "Ronald Reagan said, 'Mr. Gorbachev, tear this wall down! Today’s Republicans say, tear down Mickey Mouse's house! And pretty soon they’ll be storming Cinderella's castle, and you can be sure of it." pic.twitter.com/ajwVYmQ5Ga — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 1, 2022

Yikes. Right?

They made such a big deal about how a sitting president hasn’t attended since 2016.

Say what you will about Trump, he would have at least been more entertaining than this house plant.

Cringe — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 1, 2022

Painful even.

I hope his ministry of truth approved these remarks? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) May 1, 2022

We’re sure the disinformation czar took a little time from her busy day singing to approve Biden’s remarks written by someone else.

If you're gonna go nuts on comparisons, at least get the initial quote right. "Tear down this wall". — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) May 1, 2022

It was just a mess. And such a simple quote, too.

Hey, at least he didn’t try shaking hands with someone who wasn’t there, right?

At his inauguration, Biden said he wanted unity. If he had really tried for it, it would have earned him a lot of good will. Instead, he has insulted and divided at every opportunity. He is the same "put y'all back in chains" jerk he always was. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 1, 2022

He’s always been a jerk.

He is a jerk.

And he will always be a jerk.

He’s just their jerk so it’s ok or something.

That bow tie is hanging on for dear life — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) May 1, 2022

You're a DC correspondent and you can't even get one of Reagan's most famous quotes right? fool — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) May 1, 2022

Everything he is saying, all those people laughing, is what America hates right now. There is a reason he is hovering in the low 40's for approval — Atlanta Braves 2021 (@LastWordWilliam) May 1, 2022

The 30s, but who’s counting?

So, the @whca dinner is now a partisan political event? The incumbent gets to give a partisan speech and get applause and laughter from the audience? I thought this was about good-natured friendliness between the Exec Branch and The Press that claims to hold him accountable? — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) May 1, 2022

Seems that way.

And that’s why they’re losing.

Take a bow, Brandon.

