Pam Keith, who couldn’t win her own election, has big ideas about what Joe Biden can do to help Democrats ‘run the table’ in November.

Yeah, we laughed too.

If Joe Biden cancels student debt and decriminalized cannabis, Dems will run the table in Nov. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 28, 2022

So if Joe gives young people pot and cancels their debt, they’ll vote for Democrats. Does she realize just how awful this looks? ‘Hey guys, we can’t win on our own ideas for the country and inflation is crazy because we’re incompetent when it comes to energy so LET’S make pot legal and cancel debt. YEAH, THAT’LL DO IT.’

Holy crap.

Curious if a good compromise here would be to lock student loans at 0% interest — 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 Disgruntled Veteran 🔺 (@DisgVet) April 28, 2022

Now, this is something we’re seeing from both sides of the aisle. Instead of canceling the debt, set the loans to 0% so these people can actually start making a dent when paying down their debt. And he’s right, compromise would likely go a long way, especially with Moderates and Independents.

But Pam shot that down.

ZERO need for us to compromise. Did the GOP compromise on attacking voting rights, Women’s rights, trans rights, banning books etc… We won. Our team needs to do what it ran on. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) April 28, 2022

Attacking voting rights? Women’s rights? Trans rights? Banning books?

Yikes.

What is this woman smoking? From her suggestion above we have a couple of guesses …

As for her own party:

But big numbers of Dems don’t support eliminating all debt – but DO support eliminating the interest. — Carol. Sunflowers in their pockets. (@busywriting) April 28, 2022

See? Even Democrats know it’s stupid to ask blue-collar workers (and people who have already paid off their loans) to pay for white-collar workers’ college debt.

I am an independent and you will lose my vote for sure on the student loan payoff. Fix the system of predatory lending, everyone now and the future would benefit from that. — dawn (@Zoeysmom7) April 29, 2022

Predatory lending.

Ding ding and ding.

☝️That right there is why inflation is out of control. — Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (@defraudedvoter1) April 29, 2022

Yup.

Wait,wait,wait….. Is this one of those zaney *parody* accounts? lol got me — DMC (@Propjock7) April 29, 2022

We checked, and she has a blue check.

But fair question.

I worked my ass off paying for my student debt. This BS where we give everything for FREE now, without earning it, is why we’re struggling now to keep up. — Jeremy (@IAM4UKWILDCATS) April 29, 2022

Tell me what books the GOP banned please. — Josh_Yaha (@JYaha48) April 28, 2022

They can’t.

Because the GOP hasn’t banned any books.

What’s a woman? — That Lutheran Guy 🦬 🇺🇦 (@MetzUAC1530) April 29, 2022

C’mon people, Pam isn’t a BIOLOGIST, she doesn’t know that!

***

Related:

Unlike other Hollywood whiners losing their MINDS over Elon Musk buying Twitter, William Shatner EMBRACES it in perfect tweet

Sounds super ‘Ministry of Truth’-y: Jonathan Turley shines a BRIGHT light on Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ in brutal thread

DAMN! Rep. Jeffries SHREDDED trying to humiliate Mark Paoletta over his claim Dems hate Clarence Thomas for being a Black conservative (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video