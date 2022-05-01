Greg Gutfeld knows comedy so of course, the White House Correspondents Dinner went with Trevor Noah. We suppose corporate media inviting Greg to host their little nerd prom would go about as well as inviting Ricky Gervais to host any Hollywood award show …

We’d all be amused but the people attending would be very very very uncomfortable.

Luckily, Greg was good enough to live-tweet the event. Sorta.

Hey, these things could totally have happened.

Yeah.

sorry, just got to my table. will start live tweeting the White House Correspondents dinner! hard to get past Howard Fineman and Tila Tequila openly making out during the Armed Forces medley. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

*snort*

Antony Blinken just walked right by me. Pretends like we're not old friends. Totally ghosts me. dude, i wont forget that weekend in Mexico. And neither will my polaroids. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

We don’t even want to know.

Except we sorta do.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Just ran into Tapper in the mens room. tried to tell about his new book while I'm peeing. Give it a rest Tapper. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

Give it a rest, Tapper.

Sheesh.

Fineman just disappeared with Drew Barrymore behind the cloak room. total madman Slow down howie! the nights still young! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

Annnd we’re officially dead now.

Thanks, Greg.

Wolf just paid for a drink with a 20 rolled up like a straw. the man can party, i'll say that. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

HOOBOY.

Talk about awkward. Miranda kerr just showed up. We haven't chatted since the break up. I'll duck out for a minute. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

Wise move.

Just ran into Don Lemon. He should have worn pants — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

THERE it is.

Not a big fan of grapes in my salad. and they skimped on the parmesan shavings. Oh look Gayle King just punched Clive Owen in the face! forgive and forget Gayle, it was a long time ago and he apologized. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

We can’t help but visualize all of this; his story about this dinner is likely far more entertaining than it really was.

Props to the Hilton for dealing with the lice outbreak. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

ACES.

Martha Stewart just stopped by the table and poured my glass of champagne into her purse. Hey, she's earned it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

She really has, you know.

And finally this …

its great to see the star-studded guests mask-less, yucking it up, while the masked wait staff know their place in the pecking order of life, those low-life super spreaders! oh look is that Michael Keaton? — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 1, 2022

Something we’ve noticed about all of these ‘distinguished’ super-spreader events, the elite living it up and partying while the staff serving them are all masked up.

Tells us everything we need to know about the media in this case, right?

***

