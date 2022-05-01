Imagine being this journo attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and tweeting this? LOL

Jada Yuan had to know this tweet wouldn’t go well, right? She attended the event, she’s clearly tweeting from the event, and she is obviously having some sort of paranoid meltdown over being there. Instead of tweeting it out for the world to see (and likely as an attempt to shame people for being normal), she could have just left or you know, not attended at all.

But that virtue-signal ain’t gonna signal itself:

This room is like a horror film. No exits. Literally getting trapped between tables. Fear of breathing near people but people are everywhere. Creeping sense that you’re the only one who know this is insane. pic.twitter.com/nsxrDYU3aG — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) May 1, 2022

Yeah, people had a really good time with her tweet.

Were you being held hostage? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 1, 2022

Doesn’t look like it pic.twitter.com/jYcjfkfjek — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 1, 2022

You could…not go? — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) May 1, 2022

You need mental health assistance — Students_against_unions (@AgainstUnions) May 1, 2022

Stay home. — Clifton Duncan: Good Looking Loser. (@cliftonaduncan) May 1, 2022

Simple, right?

brought in blindfolded, spun around 5 times so they’d lose their bearings, and then some people yelled, “this is covid country!” and locked them all in. — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) May 1, 2022

MAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

Were there any survivors? — Florida Political Memes (@MaxNordau) May 1, 2022

They’re all sitting down. Remember, according to the @CDCgov, you’re okay… COVID is only transmitted standing up. 🤣 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) May 1, 2022

I’m sorry this is happening to you, and I hope you find the help you need. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 1, 2022

True story.

