Imagine being this journo attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and tweeting this? LOL

Jada Yuan had to know this tweet wouldn’t go well, right? She attended the event, she’s clearly tweeting from the event, and she is obviously having some sort of paranoid meltdown over being there. Instead of tweeting it out for the world to see (and likely as an attempt to shame people for being normal), she could have just left or you know, not attended at all.

But that virtue-signal ain’t gonna signal itself:

Yeah, people had a really good time with her tweet.

Trending

Simple, right?

MAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAA!

True story.

***

White House Correspondents Dinner

