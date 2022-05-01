The White House Correspondents Dinner was a night of the unmasked elite making jokes at everyday Americans’ expense and taking potshots at one political party while being served by masked-up wait staff. From jokes about Trump being a plague to Trevor Noah yukking it up about inflation, the entire event served as a painful reminder of just how absolutely out of touch these people really are with reality.

Biden’s reaction to Noah’s inflation joke really says it all:

Not a great look, Biden.

But you know, he assured everyone he’s not worried about the midterms …

HA HA HA, DEAL WITH IT PLEBS.

HAR DE HAR HAR

Millions of Americans suffering and getting crushed under this crazy #Bidenflation is HILARIOUS.

Ding ding and ding.

This.

And Democrats will find out just how NOT amused Americans are in November.

