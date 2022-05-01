The White House Correspondents Dinner was a night of the unmasked elite making jokes at everyday Americans’ expense and taking potshots at one political party while being served by masked-up wait staff. From jokes about Trump being a plague to Trevor Noah yukking it up about inflation, the entire event served as a painful reminder of just how absolutely out of touch these people really are with reality.

Biden’s reaction to Noah’s inflation joke really says it all:

“Since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!” BIDEN: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/Chtdwotnrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Not a great look, Biden.

But you know, he assured everyone he’s not worried about the midterms …

HA HA HA, DEAL WITH IT PLEBS.

This is what they think of you. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) May 1, 2022

I’m glad the elites can get together and laugh about the suffering of America. — William Waring (@billwaring) May 1, 2022

Not so funny to us. pic.twitter.com/8ZVEZLRCp8 — mike brainard (@mrmike7) May 1, 2022

HAR DE HAR HAR

Millions of Americans suffering and getting crushed under this crazy #Bidenflation is HILARIOUS.

It’s not funny. People are suffering because of this dummy. — LaLa (@lacoolio1) May 1, 2022

Ding ding and ding.

America isn’t laughing — Colton Moorman (@ColtMoorman) May 1, 2022

This.

And Democrats will find out just how NOT amused Americans are in November.

***

