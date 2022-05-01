RUH-ROH, Tulsi Gabbard said the quiet part out loud.

We all knew this already … but still.

Tulsi brings up a pretty good point about the ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ and the timing of this just days after Obama said media censors don’t go far enough so the government needs to step in. Sounds pretty damn fascisty from Obama if you ask us.

Biden is just a front man. Obama, April 21: social media censors “don’t go far enough,” so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the 'Ministry of Truth' (aka Disinformation Governance Board). pic.twitter.com/CHOD4mbE0B — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 1, 2022

She’s right.

Not even a week later.

Obama says jump, and Biden asks, ‘HOW HIGH!?’

Obama is still in charge. https://t.co/za9Nta00AR — Farrell Ross I FOLLOW BACK (@haveaconcern) May 1, 2022

A lot of Biden’s crap policies and ideas sure feel that way.

Even as front man is doing bad.

But what's behind is far much worse. https://t.co/bhtWEMrKh0 — Vitangelo Moscarda ن (@1nessuno100mil2) May 1, 2022

And it’s not just Obama, it’s likely also his most trusted associates. Rice, Jarrett, Psaki …

Biden is just a puppet. https://t.co/FkmhvRgV6D — Ginny (@ginkates) May 1, 2022

He sorta looks like one so that makes even more sense.

Yes, it was clearly coordinated. Don’t forget. @JoeBiden did not win the 2020 Democratic Primary. @BarackObama won it for him w/ back room deals to drop out, and telling everyone to deliver Joe ballots. Nobody has become the nominee performing as badly as Biden in early states. https://t.co/rwZGkKtOKy — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) May 1, 2022

We, for one, welcome our new government overlords. And we are still waiting for the suggestion (from Obama?) on what Biden's daily job approval % should be tomorrow morning. If we don't hear anything then we'll stick with our traditional overnight polling. Forward, Comrades. https://t.co/vGitrVvWTP — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 1, 2022

HA! We see what they did there.

When you’re right, you’re right. — GAGirl1967 is ready for summertime! (@Tamzilla_52) May 1, 2022

And we’re pretty sure Tulsi’s right.

Scary times indeed. November can’t get here fast enough.

