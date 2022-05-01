Man oh man, you KNOW Democrats are getting really worried about the November midterms when they start acting like they give a damn about rural America, aka ‘flyover country.’ We’ve lost count of the number of times they’ve tried to use rural America when making their lame argument about why we should get rid of the Electoral College.

Like this insanity from Eric Swalwell:

It’s ok, Eric, we know you’re too stupid to know any better.

And yeah, people in rural America love raging inflation … totally.

Even their own base is telling them this is a stupid path to go down. But hey, by all means, Eric, go out to rural America and tell them how grateful they should be to Biden. Let us know how that works out for you.

It only got worse for Fang Fang’s boyfriend.

TOTALLY.

Every time we think of rural Americans we think of Eric Swalwell and The New York Times.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

