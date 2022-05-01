Man oh man, you KNOW Democrats are getting really worried about the November midterms when they start acting like they give a damn about rural America, aka ‘flyover country.’ We’ve lost count of the number of times they’ve tried to use rural America when making their lame argument about why we should get rid of the Electoral College.

Like this insanity from Eric Swalwell:

Compared to the Trump years, we are all doing much better under @POTUS Biden. But that’s especially true in Rural America. Share this story to make sure we all understand the difference and impact. https://t.co/BygqSh6D9K — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 27, 2022

It’s ok, Eric, we know you’re too stupid to know any better.

And yeah, people in rural America love raging inflation … totally.

Shot……….Chaser.

The Dem Elites are scared to death of November. We in rural America thrived like never before under Trump. We had confidence. We had plentiful, cheap energy, the shelves were stocked, and most of all, Trump had our back. This November, we make it hurt. pic.twitter.com/3SM0mZYVBQ — Forever Right (@RForeverright) May 1, 2022

Even their own base is telling them this is a stupid path to go down. But hey, by all means, Eric, go out to rural America and tell them how grateful they should be to Biden. Let us know how that works out for you.

It only got worse for Fang Fang’s boyfriend.

Eric, you are a lying bootlicker, we get it. We understand that you are not bright and need the suck up points. You are, however, completely wrong. Here in rural America, people are suffering under the witless wonder’s inflation and govt. by blunder. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) May 1, 2022

I live in rural America, do you? Biden is making life harder for us. The cost of fuel to run farm equipment. The cost of fertilizer and seed for fields is higher. I hear people talking in the rural gas stations and grocery stores. You don't know what you're talking about. https://t.co/h1DcAov0lH — Liberty🗽Bella – School Vouchers! (@DreamWeaver61) May 1, 2022

Yeah. Rural America just loves runaway inflation and stagnant wages. Good job all around. 🙄 — LaLa (@lacoolio1) May 1, 2022

Dude, you think rural America is where there is only one Starbucks per block. Besides what do you care, rural America is where most of the Trump voters live anyway. You hate them… — Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) May 1, 2022

You know who really understands rural America? The new York times and a guy from a metro area in California. https://t.co/SEdjY4Wi3L — Josh Indahl 🇺🇲 (@joshindahl) May 1, 2022

TOTALLY.

Every time we think of rural Americans we think of Eric Swalwell and The New York Times.

HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

‘The DEMENTED Miss M’: Bette Midler face-plants over her own bigotry attempting to smear Christians with HATEFUL cartoon

NO MERCY: Tulsi Gabbard says the quiet part out loud about Biden being Obama’s ‘front man’ and the Left just can’t deal

Set phasers to KICK-A*S: Elon Musk’s response to William Shatner’s very public support for his Twitter buy is simply PERFECTION

Recommended Twitchy Video