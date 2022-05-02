It’s official, the media does NOT know what to do with Elon Musk. Which makes this all even more perfect.

And fun.

Look at this silliness from the Wall Street Journal:

I have friends, they have acquaintances, you have a shadow crew of misfits egging you on. pic.twitter.com/aAUw2PTyD1 — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) May 2, 2022

It’s a super SECRET crew of billionaires and misfits …

Oooh, we want one! Because of course, Elon couldn’t be acting on his own.

Who ARE these people?

Elon Musk’s response is prefect:

My Shadrow Crew is sickkk!

Also, who are they again? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

HA!

Sell Shadow Crew merch to buy Twitter? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

We’d buy a hoodie.

True story.

I'll buy a tshirt — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 2, 2022

I'm not typically a kiss up like this… but can I be part of the Shadow Crew? Do you have cool team tshirts? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2022

I’m your huckleberry for Captain General commanding the Midwest Misfit division. You won’t regret it. I’ll make you proud! — GrampyRick 🇺🇸 (@Grampy_Rick) May 2, 2022

I’m surprised that leftists haven’t taken you to task for using the letter K three times in “sikkk.” It’s a secret code for “white supremacy.” Just like the “okay” hand gesture. pic.twitter.com/n0sR85TYNn — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 2, 2022

Oh, we’re sure they’ll see the ‘kkk’ at the end of sick and accuse him of white supremacy any minute now.

I think I saw Shadow Crew open for Guns N’ Roses in ‘89. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 2, 2022

I’ll be in your shadow crew, Elon. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) May 2, 2022

I'm a proud member. Yup I did it. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 2, 2022

Sponsor me! I’ll be an enforcer for the crew 👊💪😎 — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) May 2, 2022

Do you at least have some sort of underwater Shadow Lair? — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) May 2, 2022

Oooh, that would be b*tchin’.

The scary Libertarians! 💀 — Eliza (@elizableu) May 2, 2022

DA DA DAAAAAA!

First rule of Shadow Crew is: You don't talk about Shadow Crew. Shhhh — The Real Jimbo (@RealJimboHere) May 2, 2022

Whoops.

Our bad.

