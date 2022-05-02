It’s official, the media does NOT know what to do with Elon Musk. Which makes this all even more perfect.
And fun.
Look at this silliness from the Wall Street Journal:
I have friends, they have acquaintances, you have a shadow crew of misfits egging you on. pic.twitter.com/aAUw2PTyD1
— Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) May 2, 2022
It’s a super SECRET crew of billionaires and misfits …
Oooh, we want one! Because of course, Elon couldn’t be acting on his own.
Who ARE these people?
Elon Musk’s response is prefect:
My Shadrow Crew is sickkk!
Also, who are they again?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022
HA!
Sell Shadow Crew merch to buy Twitter?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022
We’d buy a hoodie.
True story.
I'll buy a tshirt
— Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 2, 2022
I'm not typically a kiss up like this… but can I be part of the Shadow Crew? Do you have cool team tshirts?
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 2, 2022
I’m your huckleberry for Captain General commanding the Midwest Misfit division. You won’t regret it. I’ll make you proud!
— GrampyRick 🇺🇸 (@Grampy_Rick) May 2, 2022
I’m surprised that leftists haven’t taken you to task for using the letter K three times in “sikkk.” It’s a secret code for “white supremacy.” Just like the “okay” hand gesture. pic.twitter.com/n0sR85TYNn
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 2, 2022
Oh, we’re sure they’ll see the ‘kkk’ at the end of sick and accuse him of white supremacy any minute now.
I think I saw Shadow Crew open for Guns N’ Roses in ‘89.
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 2, 2022
I’ll be in your shadow crew, Elon.
— cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) May 2, 2022
I'm a proud member. Yup I did it.
— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 2, 2022
Sponsor me! I’ll be an enforcer for the crew 👊💪😎
— Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) May 2, 2022
Do you at least have some sort of underwater Shadow Lair?
— Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) May 2, 2022
Oooh, that would be b*tchin’.
The scary Libertarians! 💀
— Eliza (@elizableu) May 2, 2022
DA DA DAAAAAA!
First rule of Shadow Crew is: You don't talk about Shadow Crew. Shhhh
— The Real Jimbo (@RealJimboHere) May 2, 2022
Whoops.
Our bad.
***
