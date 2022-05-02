This is a gimme to the elite Left, right Media Matters?

Democrats are in a real pickle with this one because it wouldn’t look great to make blue-collar Americans foot the bill for the elitist college-educated liberals who voted for him so he’d cancel their massive student loan debt. It really would be robbing the poor to give to the rich.

And nothing says that more than the VP of Media Matters who makes $180k a year whining that $10k loan forgiveness ‘isn’t enough’.

This is the VP of MMFA complaining that a proposal of 10K in loan forgiveness isn't enough for her. She makes 180K per year..https://t.co/zU2YLpKVmT pic.twitter.com/gGYNjTz4RN — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2022

Julie wants someone who either already paid for the school loans or who didn’t go to college to pay her school loans for her.

While making that amount of money.

Wow.

Hey, we knew Democrats were the party of the rich elite but this is pretty damn blatant.

Also worth noting that these people have had a 2 year period where they could have just been paying off the principal. It’s insane that this is even a conversation anyone is engaging in. The level of entitlement is really something. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2022

The level of entitlement IS INDEED really something.

It can’t be said enough: this policy idea is nothing more than people who are already doing well saying, “I want money, force other people to give it to me.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 1, 2022

This. ^

They seem to think there is no impact on just making the government pay for stuff so they want the government to pay for their stuff. Of course that’s not how the real world works, and they are really sticking others with the bill. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 1, 2022

Either that or they want people to think the debt just magically disappears because they know admitting otherwise makes them look like the entitled, selfish, a-holes they really are.

***

