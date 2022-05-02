This is a gimme to the elite Left, right Media Matters?

Democrats are in a real pickle with this one because it wouldn’t look great to make blue-collar Americans foot the bill for the elitist college-educated liberals who voted for him so he’d cancel their massive student loan debt. It really would be robbing the poor to give to the rich.

And nothing says that more than the VP of Media Matters who makes $180k a year whining that $10k loan forgiveness ‘isn’t enough’.

Julie wants someone who either already paid for the school loans or who didn’t go to college to pay her school loans for her.

While making that amount of money.

Trending

Wow.

Hey, we knew Democrats were the party of the rich elite but this is pretty damn blatant.

The level of entitlement IS INDEED really something.

This. ^

Either that or they want people to think the debt just magically disappears because they know admitting otherwise makes them look like the entitled, selfish, a-holes they really are.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald uses CNN’s David Zurawik demanding more CENSORSHIP to STOP Elon Musk ‘from dragging us to Hell’ to decimate the media

‘My Shadow Crew is sickkk!’ Elon Musk’s response to WSJ claiming he has a ‘secret crew of misfits egging him on’ is hilariously perfect

Quiet strength? LOL! George Takei BOASTS he’s ‘more of a man than someone like Tucker Carlson’ and WOW that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AGCharles C.W. CookeMMfA

Recommended Twitchy Video