Awww, the good ol’ New York Times, always doing their best to be consistently disappointing and horrible.

Seems they didn’t much care for their original tweet about Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin’s passing, so they quickly deleted it and changed the copy. We happen to think their original copy was far more accurate but hey, this is the New York Times we’re talking about.

NYT really likes to make sure if a terrible person passes they get a decent obit.

‘Who later helped former inmates …’

K.

They also called her a radical versus a terrorist.

Trending

Telling.

Wow.

But hey, she helped former inmates and stuff.

Awww, but of course.

Right?!

Fair point, ‘austere political scholar’.

***

