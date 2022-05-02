Awww, the good ol’ New York Times, always doing their best to be consistently disappointing and horrible.

Seems they didn’t much care for their original tweet about Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin’s passing, so they quickly deleted it and changed the copy. We happen to think their original copy was far more accurate but hey, this is the New York Times we’re talking about.

NYT deleted the tweet on the left about Weather Underground terrorist Kathy Boudin and quickly replaced it with the one on the right pic.twitter.com/LFNjJDM7xr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

NYT really likes to make sure if a terrible person passes they get a decent obit.

‘Who later helped former inmates …’

K.

They also called her a radical versus a terrorist.

Telling.

As a Rockland County NY resident where her heinous crime was committed, I think that the original NY Times tweet more accurately reflects the reality. It was definitely *murderous,* and Kathy Boudin's pardon deeply victimized the families of her victims, despite her prison work. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 2, 2022

*Correction: Kathy Boudin was paroled and her husband David Gilbert was pardoned. They both returned to their loved ones, which is something that was denied to the families of the two police officers and the driver of the Brinks truck who were killed during their heinous crime. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) May 2, 2022

Wow.

But hey, she helped former inmates and stuff.

Can't risk offending her son, one of the darlings of the left. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) May 2, 2022

Awww, but of course.

They almost got caught telling the truth. — Mike’s malfunctioning id (@FreeBearly) May 2, 2022

Heavens!!! We can't have that! — Angry Homosexual (@AngryHomo23) May 2, 2022

Right?!

So I'm sure the families of those who died bc of her are delighted she helped others — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) May 2, 2022

Fair point, ‘austere political scholar’.

***

