Unless you live under a rock (or ignore a lot of the crazy and insanity in our media and on social media, which no one would blame you for) then you are well aware of the hit-piece the New York Times put together on Tucker Carlson. It took them something like nine writers spending thousands of hours watching his show to write this hunk of garbage, and oddly enough, itâ€™s done far more damage to them than to Tucker.

Tucker Carlson has weaponized his viewers' fears to create what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news. A New York Times examination shows how intertwined his rise has been with the transformation of Fox News and U.S. conservatism. https://t.co/176OLUd00R â€” The New York Times (@nytimes) May 1, 2022

DA DA DAAAAA! U.S. conservatism! REEEEEE!

Even mild-mannered and somewhat â€˜straight manâ€™ Brit Hume jumped into the fray.

This hatchet job and its claims of racism are based largely on his criticism of such people as Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar and Kamala Harris. That and his criticism of illegal immigration and his skepticism about the the benefits of "diversity." Controversial? Yes, but racist? No. https://t.co/q3Y0uEAm5b â€” Brit Hume (@brithume) May 2, 2022

What he said.

And really, hatchet job is so perfect for what they tried to do here.

Thank you Britt. Voice of reason. I really miss Charles K love to hear what his thoughts on this would be. â€” The truth is out there (@Lolagirl2017) May 2, 2022

We miss Charles as well.

Britt reminds us a lot of him.

Should make for a very entertaining show this evening â€” DanMacDaddy (@dan81725888) May 2, 2022

And Tucker hast he losers at the New York Times to thank for that.

Heh.

Weâ€™re willing to bet that his viewership will be way up.

I'm a proud convert. It's just weak jealousy of the HIGHEST rated news show, in tv HISTORY. We'd be a better, smarter, well informed country, if people would watch the first 20 minutes of his every show. â€” Timothy Steere (@TimothySteere) May 2, 2022

Desperation to try to salvage anything from mid-terms. Lots of hit jobs on Republicans in the Times lately. â€” Joe Marinaro (@marinaroj) May 2, 2022

So much desperation. Our favorite was watching Eric Swalwell use a story from the New York Times to claim Biden has been better to rural America than Trump ever was so they should vote for Biden.

Yeah, we laughed too.

***

Related:

â€˜Sh*t JUST got realâ€™: Elon Musk swings back at â€˜lovely peopleâ€™ at MSNBC in a big way for calling all Republicans â€˜Nazisâ€™ and OH HELL YEAH

HUH? Molly Jong-Fast OWNED for claiming the reason Elon Musk opposes censorship is because heâ€™s an old, rich white man

â€˜Wokeness is a SMOKESCREENâ€™: Batya Ungar-Sargonâ€™s thread about WHY the NYT REALLY went after Tucker Carlson is straight FIRE

Recommended Twitchy Video