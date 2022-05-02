As Twitchy readers know, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan all but called Elon Musk and Republicans ‘Nazis’ while Molly Jong-Fast claimed the reason he opposes censorship is that he’s an old, rich, white man. Oh, and she insinuated that he’s stupid as well and being controlled by other people.

The media are starting to treat Elon like they treated Trump … it’s what they do when they’re confronted with a threat.

Yeah, these people are jerks.

But you guys knew that.

Elon fired back, BIGLY.

DAMN.

Did we say damn?

Wait, we just did.

DAMN DAMN.

He ain’t playin’.

Meep.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If they’re anything like CNN, they’ll shut themselves down here soon enough.

What a joke.

We do too.

Heh.

Yeah, they’re just not that bright.

Again, they hate Elon because they can’t control him.

We’ve said it before but we’ve gotta say it again … THIS IS GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN.

***

