As Twitchy readers know, MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan all but called Elon Musk and Republicans ‘Nazis’ while Molly Jong-Fast claimed the reason he opposes censorship is that he’s an old, rich, white man. Oh, and she insinuated that he’s stupid as well and being controlled by other people.

The media are starting to treat Elon like they treated Trump … it’s what they do when they’re confronted with a threat.

NBC’s @mehdirhasan on @elonmusk: "If [the “neo-Nazi faction" of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right” pic.twitter.com/bIpiIlFlwR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

Yeah, these people are jerks.

But you guys knew that.

Elon fired back, BIGLY.

NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

DAMN.

Did we say damn?

Wait, we just did.

DAMN DAMN.

He ain’t playin’.

It says it all that we heard more about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock than we heard about Ghislaine Maxwell's trial. It is also "interesting" that the account tracking the Ghislaine Maxwell's trial got banned when it gained traction. Lovely people indeed… pic.twitter.com/zCATHYgRgV — Pope of Muskanity (@RationalEtienne) May 2, 2022

Where is their “client” list? Shouldn’t at least one of them go down!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2022

Meep.

Also the same news outlet that repeated Andrew Cuomo’s spin — verbatim — on air in an effort to help him cover up his sexual harassment / assault problems. WATCH: The Moment Cuomo Adviser Lis Smith Says MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Repeated Her 'Spin' On Air https://t.co/Bm59Irr6L8 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 2, 2022

Can you buy NBC and shut it down? — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) May 2, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If they’re anything like CNN, they’ll shut themselves down here soon enough.

Maybe the new “Ministry of Truth” can weigh in 😹 — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) May 2, 2022

What a joke.

We do too.

Heh.

Media: Oh, NO! Elon Musk bought Twitter and may be red pilled! Democracy is doomed! Also Media: Let’s call him a dumb, right-wing brat! That’ll make him agree with us! — Lettered Churl (@LetteredChurl) May 2, 2022

Yeah, they’re just not that bright.

BASED METER INDEX pic.twitter.com/N67Zbfx2bZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 2, 2022

Again, they hate Elon because they can’t control him.

We’ve said it before but we’ve gotta say it again … THIS IS GONNA BE SO MUCH FUN.

