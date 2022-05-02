Of course MSNBC and Peacock host Mehdi Hasan is outraged over Elon Musk buying Twitter. Because of course he is.

The prospect of a self-described free speech absolutist taking over a platform with a well documented history of cracking down on Republicans and conservatives and the Right in general genuinely scares the bejeezus out of him, because it means that the Left stands to lose a major platform that has been enabling them to control all sorts of narratives.

Mehdi recently discussed that paralyzing prospect on MSNBC’s “Mehdi Hasan Show”:

NBC’s @mehdirhasan on @elonmusk: "If [the “neo-Nazi faction" of the GOP expands in Nov.], we may look back on this .. as a pivotal moment, when a petulant & not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines & just handed it to the far-right” pic.twitter.com/bIpiIlFlwR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 2, 2022

“Influental messinging machines”…. So we’re now admitting it’s about who controls is, not that there is a bias at all, are we? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 2, 2022

I can appreciate this because this is direct and, I believe, sincere. This battle over Twitter is in large part a battle over the power to control the public square and therefore the narrative. https://t.co/4VLNkuEgf4 — Jacob Bloom (@JacobBloom31) May 2, 2022

Lefties like Mehdi Hasan seem to genuinely believe that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is basically a sign of the end times. “We are living through an unspeakably dangerous moment. The pro-QAnon, pro-neo-Nazi faction of the Republican Party is poised to expand dramatically come the midterms.” Poor Mehdi, in all his self-righteous indignation, isn’t mentally capable of making the connection between sliming Republicans and conservatives as “pro-QAnon” and “pro-neo-Nazi” and Democrats getting their clocks cleaned in November. Suggesting that non-liberals are all white supremacist bigots played a major role in sweeping Donald Trump into office. But rabid lefties like Mehdi Hasan aren’t the sorts of people to learn from their mistakes. Which brings us to Mehdi’s final words in the above clip:

“I’m joined now by Molly Jong-Fast.”

Those words are basically the kiss of death.

this is the same type of rhetoric libs tend to hate from sean hannity and tucker carlson https://t.co/8ssrCIZQww — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 2, 2022

Such otherizing language! Mehdi will rail against that sort of thing from Hannity and Carlson until he’s blue in the face without ever acknowledging the toxic divisiveness of his own language.

All the Left had to do was not be crazy. They couldn't meet that bar. https://t.co/07cnFkOalc — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 2, 2022

Have they ever been able to meet that bar? Well, yes … but only with their heads, when they walked right into it and knocked themselves out cold.

Heh. Perfect.

Anyway, as far as the portions of Mehdi Hasan’s tirade concerned directly with Elon Musk are concerned:

The "not-so-bright" billionaire who developed the most successful electric vehicles and is also launching people into space? That one? https://t.co/5QAX8iND8Y — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) May 2, 2022

"not-so-bright" my ass. He has a degree in physics and was accepted to Stanford's materials science PhD program. He has endless successes on the tech side of the tech business. Hasan's degree is in "Philosophy, Politics and Economics". Guess which one has less math. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 2, 2022

This imbecile is petulantly calling @elonmusk "petulant & not so bright." Where's the number for the Lack of Self-Awareness Crisis Line when you really need it? https://t.co/3wXHQOsy2q — Dr. MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) May 2, 2022

1) Mehdi Hasan questioning the intelligence of Musk is legitimately hilarious. 2) If reducing censorship on a platform = handing it over to the far-right, then your definition of far-right likely includes a very large segment of Americans. https://t.co/Pv06w1eokq — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 2, 2022

Forget it; Mehdi’s rolling.

