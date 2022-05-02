Of course MSNBC and Peacock host Mehdi Hasan is outraged over Elon Musk buying Twitter. Because of course he is.

The prospect of a self-described free speech absolutist taking over a platform with a well documented history of cracking down on Republicans and conservatives and the Right in general genuinely scares the bejeezus out of him, because it means that the Left stands to lose a major platform that has been enabling them to control all sorts of narratives.

Mehdi recently discussed that paralyzing prospect on MSNBC’s “Mehdi Hasan Show”:

Lefties like Mehdi Hasan seem to genuinely believe that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is basically a sign of the end times. “We are living through an unspeakably dangerous moment. The pro-QAnon, pro-neo-Nazi faction of the Republican Party is poised to expand dramatically come the midterms.” Poor Mehdi, in all his self-righteous indignation, isn’t mentally capable of making the connection between sliming Republicans and conservatives as “pro-QAnon” and “pro-neo-Nazi” and Democrats getting their clocks cleaned in November. Suggesting that non-liberals are all white supremacist bigots played a major role in sweeping Donald Trump into office. But rabid lefties like Mehdi Hasan aren’t the sorts of people to learn from their mistakes. Which brings us to Mehdi’s final words in the above clip:

“I’m joined now by Molly Jong-Fast.”

Those words are basically the kiss of death.

 

Such otherizing language! Mehdi will rail against that sort of thing from Hannity and Carlson until he’s blue in the face without ever acknowledging the toxic divisiveness of his own language.

Have they ever been able to meet that bar? Well, yes … but only with their heads, when they walked right into it and knocked themselves out cold.

Heh. Perfect.

Anyway, as far as the portions of Mehdi Hasan’s tirade concerned directly with Elon Musk are concerned:

Forget it; Mehdi’s rolling.

