As EVERYONE knows, last night news broke about Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade being leaked to POLITICO, and while there is the expected and total freakout from our friends on the Left about THE END OF TIMES and OMG WE’RE KILLING WOMEN, the bigger issue for many people is the actual leak.

This is a huge problem for the highest court in the land, considering with this leak the justices may not be able to trust the people who work for them OR one another.

We’re seeing one name floating around Twitter in relation to the leak. Note, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is legit or not but thought it was worth sharing …

Again, just a theory but an interesting one, especially during an election year.

And if you Google who Jain clerks for you find it’s … SOTOMAYOR.

The plot thickens.

Ha!

We know the feeling.

Very interesting.

All fair points.

Wolking is correct, this is all still an if BUT … it wouldn’t be the first time Sotomayor’s office appeared to be behind a political leak this year.

Big if true and yadda yadda yadda.

***

