As EVERYONE knows, last night news broke about Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade being leaked to POLITICO, and while there is the expected and total freakout from our friends on the Left about THE END OF TIMES and OMG WE’RE KILLING WOMEN, the bigger issue for many people is the actual leak.

This is a huge problem for the highest court in the land, considering with this leak the justices may not be able to trust the people who work for them OR one another.

We’re seeing one name floating around Twitter in relation to the leak. Note, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is legit or not but thought it was worth sharing …

A person called Amit Jain clerks for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. As a Yale student, Jain blasted Yale for supporting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination. Jain was quoted in a 2017 Politico piece by Josh Gerstein. Today, Gerstein published the draft SCOTUS opinion on Roe. — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 3, 2022

Again, just a theory but an interesting one, especially during an election year.

All I’m gonna say is Amit Jain signed a letter while at Yale blasting Yale for supporting g Kavanaugh. Go google who he clerks for atm — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

And if you Google who Jain clerks for you find it’s … SOTOMAYOR.

The plot thickens.

Don’t take my word for it https://t.co/q6Kyi8HoV8 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

If I’m gone in the morning, it was nice knowing y’all 😂 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Ha!

We know the feeling.

🚨 🚨 INBOX: “Also found it interesting Jain was quoted in a Gerstein piece previously…” https://t.co/TCOrIvKn6y — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Very interesting.

Because this is now making waves, this dates back to when Sotomayor made some really incorrect comments about COVID & kids, and I wanted to see who her clerks are bc I would never ever want my judge looking so dumb. That’s when I discovered the clerk signed the letter re Kav — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

Also bc this is twitter and most people are not too bright, I am not saying that’s who leaked it. But I honestly cannot imagine, even as a law student, signing such a letter, and then clerking along side him. Poor judgment and goes to character (or lack thereof) imo — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 3, 2022

All fair points.

If it is proven that Sotomayor’s office was behind the leak — and that’s still an if — it wouldn’t be the first time this year her office appeared to be behind a political leak. https://t.co/nzpAyxnhH9 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 3, 2022

Wolking is correct, this is all still an if BUT … it wouldn’t be the first time Sotomayor’s office appeared to be behind a political leak this year.

Big if true and yadda yadda yadda.

***

Related:

BOMBSHELL: POLITICO reports SCOTUS has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade according to leaked draft opinion by Justice Alito

‘Controversial? Yes. Racist? NO!’ Brit Hume calls the New York Times OUT as only he can for their hatchet job on Tucker Carlson

‘Sh*t JUST got real’: Elon Musk swings back at ‘lovely people’ at MSNBC in a big way for calling all Republicans ‘Nazis’ and OH HELL YEAH

Recommended Twitchy Video