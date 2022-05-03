Megyn Kelly is all of us reacting to the now famous (infamous) SCOTUS leak showing their intention of overturning Roe v. Wade. Ok, so she’s all of us who understand abortion should never have been the law of the land at the federal level, that states should be the ones determining these laws, and OH, that it’s totally EFFED UP that someone would leak something from SCOTUS.

Talk about an insurrection.

Sure, there’s not some guy walking around the Capitol taking selfies but yeah, this qualifies.

Megyn’s timeline is a treasure trove of kicking a*s and taking no prisoners.

The pathetic spineless leak of a draft SCOTUS opinion has the feel of something a sad little woke 20-something-year-old would do. The kind of person who thinks their personal agenda is “more important.” Whoever did it should lose their law license. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Lose their law license at the very least.

Gravest, most unforgivable sin.

Wonder if the leaker took into account the safety of the justices who undoubtedly were not prepared for the release of this tonight. The low-life criminal better PRAY that nothing happens to these public servants. https://t.co/o9RVmlvLpD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

We’re going to go ahead and guess the leaker didn’t give one single damn about the safety of SCOTUS justices when he leaked this to POLITICO.

So many whiny little activists, so little time.

See? Whiny little activists (I mean … reporters?) cheering the betrayal of centuries of dignity and ethics as long as it’s in service of their agenda of BURN IT ALL DOWN. https://t.co/ZPdQfyLqzi — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

IF WE CAN’T HAVE OUR WAY THEN BURN IT ALL DOWN.

Even if our way is unconstitutional and responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of human beings.

Oh my Lord ⬇️ https://t.co/wjKWWRPP4P — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Seriously.

They will 100% find the leaker. https://t.co/UIKg9MZlVO — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

We think they already have.

Hey Clueless-I have never said how I feel about the abortion issue. Never. Go back & check. Idk who you think “they” are but I am angry about this breach bc it’s unethical, needlessly shatters norms & faith in the 3d branch for political reasons & endangers the justices. Got it? https://t.co/wlyPYBqrzH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Gonna guess Markos ‘don’t got it’.

This is what the draft leak is really about. https://t.co/I4LPxMd3mW — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) May 3, 2022

BINGO.

Draft op.: “even if we cld foresee [how society will respond to this] … we wld have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We can only do our job…We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe & Casey must be overruled.” Wow pic.twitter.com/n918SmVKa0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Crazy, right?

It’s hard to read this draft opinion & not feel deeply for the pro-life advocates who have worked tirelessly for five decades in the hopes of one day reading these words, or for the pro-choice advocates who have worked equally hard to avoid them. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

Our country is so divided right now, and this is one of the most difficult, emotional issues. Genuinely good, loving ppl on both sides (tho not reflected on Twitter). Feels like a good time to say a prayer & love thy neighbor. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 3, 2022

And even though all of that, all of the craziness and hatred on Twitter (and in this country) right now, Megyn calls for prayers and love.

Winning.

***

