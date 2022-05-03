Megyn Kelly is all of us reacting to the now famous (infamous) SCOTUS leak showing their intention of overturning Roe v. Wade. Ok, so she’s all of us who understand abortion should never have been the law of the land at the federal level, that states should be the ones determining these laws, and OH, that it’s totally EFFED UP that someone would leak something from SCOTUS.

Talk about an insurrection.

Sure, there’s not some guy walking around the Capitol taking selfies but yeah, this qualifies.

Megyn’s timeline is a treasure trove of kicking a*s and taking no prisoners.

Lose their law license at the very least.

Gravest, most unforgivable sin.

Trending

We’re going to go ahead and guess the leaker didn’t give one single damn about the safety of SCOTUS justices when he leaked this to POLITICO.

So many whiny little activists, so little time.

IF WE CAN’T HAVE OUR WAY THEN BURN IT ALL DOWN.

Even if our way is unconstitutional and responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of human beings.

Seriously.

We think they already have.

Gonna guess Markos ‘don’t got it’.

BINGO.

Crazy, right?

And even though all of that, all of the craziness and hatred on Twitter (and in this country) right now, Megyn calls for prayers and love.

Winning.

***

Related:

Nope, it’s TRAITOROUS: Brian Fallon DRAGGED (then dropped AND owned) for PRAISING SCOTUS leaker as some ‘brave clerk’

‘Jan 6 was a STROLL in the park compared to this’: Conservatives MERCILESS in calling out SCOTUS leak as the actual insurrection it is

BIG if true –> People are pointing fingers at a certain clerk for a certain SCOTUS Justice in relation to SCOTUS leak

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: leakMegyn KellySCOTUSSotomayor

Recommended Twitchy Video