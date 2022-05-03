HOO BOY. Twitter is a mess of crazy, unhinged, brutal, and hilarious this morning after news broke last night about the Alito draft on Roe being leaked. While most of our pals on the Left are melting down over the idea that OMG STATES WILL CONTROL ABORTION LAWS, as we’ve pointed out time and time again, they’re missing the bigger issue.

And that’s the leak.

Or, what many are calling an actual insurrection.

So this tweet from Brian Fallon, the Executive Director of Demand Justice, praising the leaker as a ‘brave clerk’ is very problematic, even though we’re pretty sure he’s not bright enough to see it.

Is a brave clerk taking this unpredecented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what's coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the Court to reconsider? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 3, 2022

So is Brian verifying the leaker is a clerk for Sotomayor?

Because gosh, golly, and gee, it kinda sorta sounds like it.

And as you can imagine, this didn’t go over very well, like at all.

Anything but brave.

Criminal and nefarious? Absolutely

Nothing like sewing even more distrust of our institutions to score some points and attempt to place pressure on the justices.

Cowardly — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) May 3, 2022

Cowardly.

Criminal.

Nefarious.

Accurate descriptors of this ‘brave’ law clerk.

Gotta fire up the mob. 👍🏼 — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 3, 2022

Yup. Democrats are doomed otherwise. Honestly, we think even this will backfire on them come November – these actions are not being taken by someone or some group who feels confident about their chances during the midterms.

They should be disbarred. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 3, 2022

At the very least.

The clerk just ended their legal career — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 3, 2022

This is not brave. This is an abuse of power and means the Supreme Court of the United States is compromised. Use your brain and think for a moment what that means for public trust of the institution. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 3, 2022

We’re going to guess Brian hasn’t used his brain in a long long long time.

No. It’s a transparent political ploy to rally the #left ahead of disastrous 2022 elections. Cue the fundraising emails… — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) May 3, 2022

The people who never miss a chance to claim January 6th was a diiiire threat to our democracy suddenly cool with intimidating SCOTUS justices to rule as the mob demands 🤔 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 3, 2022

Nobody ‘mobs’ better than Democrats.

This is an attempt to whip up rage because you desperately want baby murder to be legal. If a justice, their clerks or families are harmed, you better be ready for us to go after all of you who cheered it on via a J6 style committee on steroids + every lever of power we have. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 3, 2022

Traitorous. Law clerks have honor. — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) May 3, 2022

You’d think.

You and I have a very different understanding of the word “brave”. — lateblum (@lateblum) May 3, 2022

It was a MASSIVE VIOLATION of the TRUST that @USSupremeCourt Justices place in their Clerks and staff. Whoever did this, is beyond cantemptable! This is what happens when people no longer have ethics or morals. But from DemoFascist, I wouldn't expect anything better. — ConstableCurt 1776 🇺🇸💯 (@ConstableCurt) May 3, 2022

Mob mentality at its finest. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 3, 2022

Or you know, at its worst.

Both work.

***

