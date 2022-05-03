Bette Midler seems to think SCOTUS is striking down the 14th Amendment.

No, seriously.

She’s so inundated with propaganda that she literally thinks abortion is the 14th Amendment. Yeah …

We got nothin’.

Bette. That’s not how any of this works.

The word ‘abortion’ is not found in the 14th Amendment.

Woof.

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Holy Hell.

Trending

We see a lot of dumb tweets, and with the news that broke last night we are seeing an abundance of stupid today, but seriously.

WOOF WOOF.

And they’re not trying to repeal an amendment.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Speaking out her a*s.

That suits her very well.

Not just bad, but AMAZINGLY bad.

And we concur.

What they said.

Heh.

***

Tags: 14th amendmentabortionAdam BaldwinBette MidlerSCOTUS

