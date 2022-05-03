Bette Midler seems to think SCOTUS is striking down the 14th Amendment.

No, seriously.

She’s so inundated with propaganda that she literally thinks abortion is the 14th Amendment. Yeah …

We got nothin’.

#RoeVWade has been settled law, guaranteed by the Constitution for 50 years; the 14th Amendment to the document that is the foundation of our country’s laws. If they strike down this amendment, what is to stop them striking down others that conservatives don’t agree with? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 3, 2022

Bette. That’s not how any of this works.

The word ‘abortion’ is not found in the 14th Amendment.

Woof.

So what if SCOTUS “strikes down the 14th Amendment.”? 😂🤡😂🤡😂🤡😂🤡https://t.co/gnAlqMvwpV — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 3, 2022

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA!

Holy Hell.

We see a lot of dumb tweets, and with the news that broke last night we are seeing an abundance of stupid today, but seriously.

WOOF WOOF.

They can't repeal an amendment, ma'am. It takes a supermajority of Congress and 3/4 of the states. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) May 3, 2022

And they’re not trying to repeal an amendment.

Narrator: it is in fact NOT a law — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) May 3, 2022

No amendment is being struck down. What?? https://t.co/7ziM93DFqo — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) May 3, 2022

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Abortion was never written in the Constitution so don't try to paint yourself being a expert at the Constitution when you are speaking out of your ass. https://t.co/1wV231e9yf — Edward 🇺🇸🇵🇭 (@Edward85191114) May 3, 2022

Speaking out her a*s.

That suits her very well.

You do realize that's not what they're doing because they literally can't, right? The Supreme Court has no authority to "strike down" Constitutional amendments.

🫤 https://t.co/XdAmBJd9k2 — Count Dibbula (@CountDibbula) May 3, 2022

this is an amazingly bad take https://t.co/u2Bg0zdjGR — Bad Constitutional Takes (@BadConstTakes) May 3, 2022

Not just bad, but AMAZINGLY bad.

And we concur.

SCOTUS cannot strike down an amendment you tool. https://t.co/AiAisB0U0o — Jacob👌 (@jsrrayburn) May 3, 2022

What they said.

Heh.

***

