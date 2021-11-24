George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has spotted yet another Hunter Biden-related story the media is trying like crazy to completely ignore:

Last year outlets reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story were suspended from social media, so they’ve obviously got another story to help bury. The media is mostly complying, according to Turley:

Yep, “nothing to see here!”

Now imagine the media feeding frenzy if the above had something to do with Donald Trump and his children.

