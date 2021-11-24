George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has spotted yet another Hunter Biden-related story the media is trying like crazy to completely ignore:

I previously wrote on the anniversary of the Hunter Biden laptop story that marveled at how the Bidens made the scandal vanish like Houdini's elephant in front of millions. In an encore, a new major story on Chinese dealings has surfaced. Once again, poof! https://t.co/0OTcFxXgkl — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 24, 2021

Last year outlets reporting the Hunter Biden laptop story were suspended from social media, so they’ve obviously got another story to help bury. The media is mostly complying, according to Turley:

…This elephant is truly difficult to unsee. It means that through the election, Hunter Biden was still receiving money from a variety of companies with close ties to the Chinese, Russian, and Ukrainian governments… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 24, 2021

…In this case, his alleged influence peddling was used to deliver a huge strategic advantage to the Chinese in the very area of electric cars that his father was making an American investment priority. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 24, 2021

Yep, “nothing to see here!”

Pretty big deal here https://t.co/vGfuK2giAE — Marty Blartfast (@Munchensenton) November 24, 2021

The amount of direct influence the ChiComs have over Joe Biden is shocking and most of the US media is just ignoring it. https://t.co/LILS32Ano1 — 熱氣哥 Heaty Bro 🍜 (@catholiclawyer) November 24, 2021

Good thread. It is just amazing how little interest the MSM has in any Hunter Biden story. It is as if they know what they are likely to find and just don't want to go there… https://t.co/LNDkQr3xgI — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) November 24, 2021

Must read. News media sucks. https://t.co/agypTcyGPL — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 24, 2021

Now imagine the media feeding frenzy if the above had something to do with Donald Trump and his children.

