The Democrats’ concern about the Trump presidency often revolved around concerns about American “norms” and institutions, but George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley spotted some evidence of the Biden administration thinking about doing that very thing:

I was highly critical of some of the Trump pardons (https://t.co/XWIEZrZaXs) but this move by the Justice Department to circumvent a prior commutation is deeply concerning. https://t.co/GoX1mcHtkQ This is a previously tried individual who received executive clemency… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 13, 2022

…The clemency obviously only addressed the conviction but the clear intent was to grant relief from the prosecution as a whole. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 13, 2022

From CNBC:

A highly unusual move by the Justice Department to retry Florida nursing home owner Philip Esformes on health-care fraud criminal charges after then-President Donald Trump commuted his 20-year prison sentence is headed to an appeals court hearing as defense lawyers suggest prosecutors are motivated by anger at Trump. “The situation is entirely unique because the actions of the prosecutors here are incredibly outrageous,” said Joe Tacopina, a leading New York criminal defense attorney. “There’s no question in my mind that the [Justice Department’s] flagrant disregard of President Trump’s clemency order is motivated by acrimony towards him,” said Tacopina. Tacopina is not representing Esformes in the case. But he is assisting Esformes’ new team from the Reed Smith law firm in preparing for the federal appeals court hearing next month in Miami.

A “highly unusual move” yet again from this administration? Are they thinking this through?

This has obvious ramifications after 2024 https://t.co/zl4jlL67ke — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 13, 2022

Imagine the left’s freakout if this were to happen with a Republican administration thinking about undoing a Democrat president’s commutation.

This is completely insane, lawless and tyrannical. No idea who this guy is, but it’s clear he’s being targeted because Trump commuted his sentence. https://t.co/AsWHYi78UW — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 14, 2022

These people keep setting precedents that they will regret. Simply amazing — Buck at Large (@BuckatLarge1) August 13, 2022

Every person in Trump's orbit. It is a war against half of America.

Remember this. https://t.co/igSGZcXLhg — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 13, 2022

There are “norms,” until Trump participates in those norms — at which point they must be overturned.

This administration is becoming very very dangerous! https://t.co/FVqPVRpGUO — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) August 13, 2022

Just a little.

