During today’s White House briefing, a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre what “tools” the Biden White House has to address Elon Musk restoring Twitter to an actual free speech platform:

Reporter to WH: "What tools do you have" to stop @elonmusk from restoring free speech at Twitter? pic.twitter.com/AgEVNVyTHF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 28, 2022

Musk explained in a brief tweet what’s the source of all the Dem/lefty hyperventilating, and it’s that a curtain is about to be pulled back:

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Pass the popcorn!

Save a chair for us. Could it be we’re about to discover that the people who accused Trump of “Russia collusion” were actually the ones helping do the rigging ahead of a presidential election?

I AM HERE FOR THIS. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AXWTm7HJji — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 28, 2022

Bring it on!

