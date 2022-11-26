This month Sen. Ed Markey has kept himself busy by basically making threats to Elon Musk over the changes he’s making to Twitter. Markey hasn’t appreciated that his thinly veiled threats have been met with mockery.

The Massachusetts Democrat is apparently sick and tired of not being taken seriously and reminded Musk that he “failed to respond to my letter by yesterday’s deadline”:

.@elonmusk could respond to my tweets but failed to respond to my letter by yesterday’s deadline and answer basic questions about Twitter verification. Congress must end the era of failed Big Tech self-regulation and pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires. https://t.co/BEn6n9EitW — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 26, 2022

There’s some strong Fatal Attraction energy in that tweet!

Elon has never threatened user safety. He bought Twitter to protect user safety and bring about changes that many Twitter users would like to see. He’s just trying to help to make it better for users — Chris Schluter (@Cschluter23) November 26, 2022

Musk has also said he’s going to let everybody know what behind-the-scenes shenanigans were going on ahead of the 2020 election and beyond to boost Dems, which is one of the real reasons people like Sen. Markey are so concerned.

The mask always drops… except of course in Markey’s Twitter profile photo.

