Over the weekend Elon Musk’s responses to Sen. Ed Markey’s tweet about what he “must explain” clearly didn’t sit well with the Massachusetts Democrat, but we’ll get to that part in a second. If you missed it here’s how the exchange went:

A @washingtonpost reporter was able to create a verified account impersonating me—I’m asking for answers from @elonmusk who is putting profits over people and his debt over stopping disinformation. Twitter must explain how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again. pic.twitter.com/R4r7p6mduP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 11, 2022

Markey asked for it:

Perhaps it is because your real account sounds like a parody? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

LOL! Yeah, that could be. One more:

And why does your pp have a mask!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Getting publicly pantsed in such a manner obviously didn’t sit well with Sen. Markey, who has decided to let his inner authoritarian fly for the world to see (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

.@SenMarkey threatens @elonmusk: "You cannot ignore what the federal government is requiring of your company, and that goes for … guardrails that have to be built around social media … They will pay a price if they don't put safeguards in place at Twitter" pic.twitter.com/HkQLNmN01Q — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 16, 2022

All that Dem talk about Republican “authoritarianism” is 100 percent Grade-A pure projection.

Sounds a lot like some third world dictator talk, no? — sully (@JohnSullysfb) November 16, 2022

Funny you didn’t threaten Twitter until @elonmusk bought it. Strange.. https://t.co/wU0Q4zpTVI — JBidensearpiece MAGA Republican 🥷 (@JBidensearpiece) November 16, 2022

Markey had no problem with Twitter when the “right” people (and stories) were being censored or dismissed as misinformation.

Free speech is kryptonite to the Democrat Party. The mere thought of uncensored ideas being allowed to float around out there makes their blood boil. https://t.co/2sFLBOwBsb — PittsburghEd (@pittsburghed) November 16, 2022

Unfortunately it looks like Markey and the Dem clowns are going to retain control of the Senate.

