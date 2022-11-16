Over the weekend Elon Musk’s responses to Sen. Ed Markey’s tweet about what he “must explain” clearly didn’t sit well with the Massachusetts Democrat, but we’ll get to that part in a second. If you missed it here’s how the exchange went:

Markey asked for it:

LOL! Yeah, that could be. One more:

Trending

Getting publicly pantsed in such a manner obviously didn’t sit well with Sen. Markey, who has decided to let his inner authoritarian fly for the world to see (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

All that Dem talk about Republican “authoritarianism” is 100 percent Grade-A pure projection.

Markey had no problem with Twitter when the “right” people (and stories) were being censored or dismissed as misinformation.

Unfortunately it looks like Markey and the Dem clowns are going to retain control of the Senate.

***

Related:

Senator Ed Markey colluded with a WaPo reporter in a scheme to damage Twitter’s reputation

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: