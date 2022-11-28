Is CNN trying to make WaPo look less stupid or something? This was so obviously a meme from Elon Musk … he wasn’t trying to push the headline off as legit, he was just making fun of them. We suppose when you’re a humorless scold that has spent the last decade making a name for yourself by being a humorless scold (and pushing a buttload of fake news) it’s hard to tell when someone is making a joke.

Especially if it’s at your expense.

CNN Communications scolding Elon Musk is just so CNN, and not in a good way.

Yeah, we know, CNN.

We all know.

But that you think we think it could be real says SOOOOO much about you, and ain’t any of it any good.

Similar reaction here.

We love this from Maze … note, if you’re not following Maze on Twitter you are truly missing out on some clever and fun content. Just sayin’. We include a lot of their tweets.

Trending

Accurate.

We’re not sure they could ‘be better’ if they tried.

Yes, yes it did.

Nope. Not even once.

REEEEEEEE!

The gates of Hell!

We’re all gonna die!

Holy cow these media types on the Left are melodramatic tools.

It really is.

But do they really know what a meme is? We’re not sure.

Heh.

***

***

Editor’s note:

