Is CNN trying to make WaPo look less stupid or something? This was so obviously a meme from Elon Musk … he wasn’t trying to push the headline off as legit, he was just making fun of them. We suppose when you’re a humorless scold that has spent the last decade making a name for yourself by being a humorless scold (and pushing a buttload of fake news) it’s hard to tell when someone is making a joke.

Especially if it’s at your expense.

CNN Communications scolding Elon Musk is just so CNN, and not in a good way.

This headline never appeared on CNN. Be better. pic.twitter.com/n8xGp2Z6qm — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 28, 2022

Yeah, we know, CNN.

We all know.

But that you think we think it could be real says SOOOOO much about you, and ain’t any of it any good.

Lmaoooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Similar reaction here.

Accurate.

🎻 Hey CNN, "Be better" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 28, 2022

We’re not sure they could ‘be better’ if they tried.

This headline appeared on cnn tho pic.twitter.com/HKzqqPnmoL — troy Terry (@tTerryy19) November 28, 2022

Yes, yes it did.

Did CNN ever apologize to the public for all the Russian disinformation they pushed for years??!! Be Better! — CYNDI 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) November 28, 2022

Nope. Not even once.

This segment aired on your channel this year. "You need regulation. You cannot let [@elonmusk] control discourse in this country or we are headed to hell. We are there. Trump opened the gates of hell and now they’re chasing us down." pic.twitter.com/QubyKZxtso — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 28, 2022

REEEEEEEE!

The gates of Hell!

We’re all gonna die!

Holy cow these media types on the Left are melodramatic tools.

It really is.

Fact checking memes now eh? How anyone can take CNN seriously is beyond me. — Blingus (@BlingusOffDaRip) November 28, 2022

@CNNPR in 2022 finally realizing what a meme is. — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) November 28, 2022

But do they really know what a meme is? We’re not sure.

Heh.

***

***

Editor's note:

