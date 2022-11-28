In case you missed it, over the weekend, self-proclaimed heroic hero Alexander Vindman took a brilliant and completely original shot at Elon Musk by suggesting that it’s “kinda weird” that “one erratic individual” like Musk has so much power over Twitter.

Kinda weird that @elonmusk gets to decide how like a half-billion people communicate. Way too much power for one erratic individual to wield, don’t you think? — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 27, 2022

Of course, in a totally shocking turn of events, we learned that Vindman’s brilliant and completely original shot at Elon Musk was neither brilliant (OK, we already knew that) nor completely original. Twitchy regular Noam Blum gets the credit for bringing that to our attention:

BLEEP BLOOP KINDA WEIRD THAT @ELONMUSK GETS TO DECIDE HOW LIKE A HALF-BILLION PEOPLE COMMUNICATE BLEEP. WAY TOO MUCH POWER FOR ONE ERRATIC INDIVIDUAL TO WEILD, DON'T YOU THINK BLOOP? pic.twitter.com/IB4qfuTZM8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 27, 2022

Very interesting that an upstanding blue-checked citizen like Alexander Vindman would be discovered floating in a sea of what would appear to be obvious bots. You know what else is interesting? That a fellow upstanding blue-checked citizen and heroic hero like Adam Kinzinger would have a problem with someone pointing out the fact that a whole bunch of ostensibly unrelated Twitter accounts just so happened to tweet the exact same message as Alexander Vindman.

Elon Musk understandably had some thoughts about Blum’s findings:

They’re bots in human form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Note, spamming, whether done by a set of humans or bots is against ToS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Vindman is both puppet & puppeteer. Question is who pulls his strings … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

It was that last tweet that really got the rusty wheels in Kinzinger’s head turning. What exactly did Musk mean when he suggested that someone is pulling Vindman’s strings? Adam had a theory:

You mean, like, the Jews or something? Is that what this is? https://t.co/WItmiDu5T9 — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 28, 2022

Well, Elon? Is that what this is???

Of course that’s not what this is. And, as obnoxious and irritating and all-around awful as Adam Kinzinger is, he’s not stupid enough to genuinely believe that Elon Musk was suggesting Alexander Vindman is a puppet under The Joos’ control. At least we hope he’s not stupid enough to genuinely believe that … if he does believe it, that means TDS broke him even more than we thought it did. And that would really be saying something.

Anyway, at the very least, Kinzinger’s tweet is stupid. Insanely, mind-numbingly, and outright offensively stupid.

This is the tweet that Musk is commenting on. Nothing to do with antisemitism. Thoughts? https://t.co/gOyPouc76J — Andrew AT host of Aspiring Thinkers (@ThinkerAspiring) November 28, 2022

Oh, rest assured that Adam Kinzinger has plenty of thoughts. Unfortunately for him, he enjoys sharing them on Twitter on a regular basis, thereby informing a good chunk of the public that he is not to be taken seriously as a serious person.

Vindman has spent the past two months attacking Elon for no reason and when Elon fires back one single tweet he’s the bad guy? You should check out Tesla’s awesome veteran program https://t.co/WnK0fNJqkT pic.twitter.com/LqBayrNyuc — Mike – CyberOwners.com (@TeslaTruckClub) November 28, 2022

Elon Musk isn’t an antisemite as far as we know. And he’s certainly not an antisemite just because he’s suggesting that a guy who tweets the exact same thing as a bunch of bots is some kind of puppet. But Vindman is definitely an obsessive nutter, and clearly Adam Kinzinger is more than willing to indulge that.

And then there’s the thing about actual known Democratic antisemites in Congress who don’t receive a fraction of the attention from Kinzinger as Musk does. And Kinzinger works with those people. Well, for a little over a month anyway. Then of course he can devote his full, undivided attention to guest spots on MSNBC and CNN.

Oh, and hearing dog whistles, of course.

No one but you brought up Jews, so really, that makes you an anti-Semite. Jackass! https://t.co/CY5JNkibA7 — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 28, 2022

Update:

Geez, this is embarrassing:

Google Pepe the Frog. You’ll see that this is an alt right meme since 2016, with links to anti semetism and authoritarianism. Cool Elon. https://t.co/TP2F4nEvbI — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 28, 2022

