GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger has made it official that he will not seek re-election:

Looking forward to the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/SvdFCVtrlE — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) October 29, 2021

5 minute video announcing he’s not running for re-election. https://t.co/SNHfK0PGif — Scary Dunleavy 👻🎃 (@JerryDunleavy) October 29, 2021

We don’t question Kinzinger’s bravery when it comes to combat, and this country is grateful for his service.

But Kinzinger seems to believe that his greatest act of bravery is deciding not to run for Congress again. Which is weird enough on its face. But it’s especially weird when you consider what Kinzinger was originally up against:

So Kinzinger was pretty much a lock for the seat in the first place?

LOL — Scary Dunleavy 👻🎃 (@JerryDunleavy) October 29, 2021

In a profession with a lot of unjustified egos, Adam stands apart. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 29, 2021

It’s pretty impressive, honestly.

Funny since his ass will probably start working for your network. https://t.co/hlYT0sAHLu — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 29, 2021

Kinzinger had to make a choice between being an elected representative and a fixture on MSNBC and it appears he has made his choice. https://t.co/Csl4G6lFSn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 29, 2021

It wasn’t even a difficult choice!

He’s gerrymandered out, guys. I told you a year ago he was running for governor. https://t.co/51Qbxwx67W — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 29, 2021

I mean, there would be if you guys hadn’t gerrymandered him out of a seat in Illinois lol https://t.co/KHsYDaLm1k — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 29, 2021

Man is losing his seat and pretending to retire lmao https://t.co/Dl4oERc7MP — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) October 29, 2021

It’s actually pretty sad.